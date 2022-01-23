Alexa
Faulkner scores 18 to lead N. Kentucky past IUPUI 60-41

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 04:51
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trevon Faulkner posted 18 points as Northern Kentucky defeated IUPUI 60-41 on Saturday.

Sam Vinson had 15 points for Northern Kentucky (8-9, 4-4 Horizon League). Trey Robinson added seven rebounds. Bryson Langdon had five steals.

Bakari LaStrap had 11 points for the Jaguars (1-17, 0-8), whose losing streak reached 12 games. Mike DePersia added 10 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-23 06:16 GMT+08:00

