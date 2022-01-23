Alexa
Sevilla misses another chance to get closer to leader Madrid

By TALES AZZONI , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/01/23 04:19
MADRID (AP) — Sevilla missed yet another chance to move closer to Spanish league leader Real Madrid after being held by Celta Vigo to a 2-2 draw at home on Saturday.

Sevilla came from behind with two second-half goals to salvage a point, its second consecutive draw after it failed to get past Valencia in the previous round.

Julen Lopetegui's team could have moved within a point of Madrid, ahead of Madrid facing Elche on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

“The feeling is that if we have five more minutes maybe we could have earned the victory,” Sevilla midfielder Papu Gómez said. “The team showed character and personality. We were close to the victory.”

The setbacks have allowed third-place Real Betis to close its own gap on city rival Sevilla to six points. Betis won 4-1 at Espanyol on Friday.

Celta, which was looking for its second win in a row, sits in 11th place. It had won three of its last four games.

“We had the victory in our hands,” Franco Cervi said. “We came away with only one point when we had the three secured."

The visitors took a 2-0 lead with goals by Cervi in the 37th minute and Iago Aspas in the 40th. Sevilla equalized with Gómez scoring in the 71st and Óliver Torres in the 74th.

The hosts came close to the win when Torres' attempt from close range hit the post in the 81st.

The draw extended Sevilla's unbeaten streak to eight consecutive league games, with five wins and three draws. Sevilla's lone league title came in 1945-46.

Defending champion Atlético Madrid, sitting 16 points behind Madrid in fourth place, hosts Valencia later Saturday to try to end its poor run and ease the pressure on coach Diego Simeone.

Barcelona, 17 points off the lead in seventh place, plays at relegation-threatened Alavés on Sunday.

OTHER RESULTS

Cádiz won 2-0 at last-place Levante to move closer to escaping the relegation zone, while Villarreal beat Mallorca 3-0 at home to get closer to the European qualification places.

Updated : 2022-01-23 05:51 GMT+08:00

"