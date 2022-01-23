Alexa
City's long winning run in EPL ends in 1-1 at Southampton

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 03:29
Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte is pulled down by Southampton's Romain Perraud, center right, when trying to head the ball during the English Premie...
Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte reacts after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Ma...
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola shouts during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester City at St Mary's ...
Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters, center, is congratulated after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between South...

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Manchester City's long winning run in the Premier League ended at 12 matches on Saturday after a 1-1 draw at Southampton, which took points off the leaders for the second time this season.

City needed a 65th-minute header by Aymeric Laporte to earn a point at St. Mary's, after Southampton took the lead through Kyle Walker-Peters.

Pep Guardiola's team had won every game in the league since a 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace on Oct. 30.

Kevin De Bruyne, who supplied the cross for Laporte's goal, and substitute Gabriel Jesus hit the same post in the second half for City, for whom Raheem Sterling had a gilt-edged chance from close range saved by Fraser Forster before halftime.

Southampton's players defended stoutly after the break, just like they did when collecting a 0-0 draw at Etihad Stadium in September.

And they were dangerous on the counterattack, especially through Armando Broja, who had a goal disallowed for offside and also headed against a post.

City extended its lead over Liverpool to 12 points but has played two more games than the Reds, who visit Palace on Sunday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

