Auburn replaces DC Derek Mason with Jeff Schmedding

By Associated Press
2022/01/23 01:21
Auburn replaces DC Derek Mason with Jeff Schmedding

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason has stepped down and been replaced by Jeff Schmedding.

Tigers coach Bryan Harsin announced that switch and other changes to the defensive staff on Saturday. Mason, a former Vanderbilt head coach, held the coordinator position in Harsin's first season.

Schmedding had been assistant head coach/linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator after running Harsin's defense for two seasons at Boise State. Harsin had already fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and replaced him with Austin Davis.

Cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge will take over coaching Auburn’s secondary and serve as recruiting coordinator. Special teams/edge linebackers coach Bert Watts is now an associate head coach.

Harsin also hired former Auburn defensive lineman Jimmy Brumbaugh as defensive line coach and ex-Florida assistant Christian Robinson as linebackers coach/defensive run game coordinator

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Updated : 2022-01-23 02:48 GMT+08:00

