Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gladbach in crisis after 2-1 loss to Union, Dortmund wins

By CIARÁN FAHEY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/01/23 00:53
Union Berlin's Max Kruse, left, cheers with Union Berlin's Robin Knoche and Union Berlin's Rani Khedira after he scored the opening goal during the Bu...
Moenchengladbach coach Adolf Huetter reacts during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and 1. FC Union Berlin in Moenchengla...
Moenchengladbach's Kouadio Kon' celebrates after scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and 1. FC Union Berlin i...
Dortmund players celebrate after scoring their side's third goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dort...
Dortmund's Marco Reus celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dort...
Dortmund's Mahmoud Dahoud, right, and Hoffenheim's Ihlas Bebou challenge for the ball during a German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenh...
Dortmund's Erling Haaland reacts during a German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund in Sinsheim, Germany, Satur...
Hoffenheim's goal scorer Andrej Kramaric (2nd from left) celebrates with teammates after scoring the goal to make it 1:1 during the Bundesliga soccer ...
Dortmund's Erling Haaland leaves the pitch during a German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund in Sinsheim, Germ...
Leverkusen's Amine Adli (l-r), Jeremie Frimpong and scorer Moussa Diaby celebrate after the goal for 4:1 during the German Bundesliga soccer match bet...
Leverkusen's Karim Bellarabi (l-r), Mitchel Bakker, Patrik Schick, Florian Wirtz, scorer Moussa Diaby and Amine Adli cheer after the goal for 3:1 duri...
Augsburg's Ricardo Pepi, left, pulls Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz by the jersey during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and F...
Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane gestures on the sidelines during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Augsburg, at the L...

Union Berlin's Max Kruse, left, cheers with Union Berlin's Robin Knoche and Union Berlin's Rani Khedira after he scored the opening goal during the Bu...

Moenchengladbach coach Adolf Huetter reacts during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and 1. FC Union Berlin in Moenchengla...

Moenchengladbach's Kouadio Kon' celebrates after scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and 1. FC Union Berlin i...

Dortmund players celebrate after scoring their side's third goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dort...

Dortmund's Marco Reus celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dort...

Dortmund's Mahmoud Dahoud, right, and Hoffenheim's Ihlas Bebou challenge for the ball during a German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenh...

Dortmund's Erling Haaland reacts during a German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund in Sinsheim, Germany, Satur...

Hoffenheim's goal scorer Andrej Kramaric (2nd from left) celebrates with teammates after scoring the goal to make it 1:1 during the Bundesliga soccer ...

Dortmund's Erling Haaland leaves the pitch during a German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund in Sinsheim, Germ...

Leverkusen's Amine Adli (l-r), Jeremie Frimpong and scorer Moussa Diaby celebrate after the goal for 4:1 during the German Bundesliga soccer match bet...

Leverkusen's Karim Bellarabi (l-r), Mitchel Bakker, Patrik Schick, Florian Wirtz, scorer Moussa Diaby and Amine Adli cheer after the goal for 3:1 duri...

Augsburg's Ricardo Pepi, left, pulls Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz by the jersey during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and F...

Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane gestures on the sidelines during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Augsburg, at the L...

BERLIN (AP) — Max Kruse scored twice for Union Berlin to leave Borussia Mönchengladbach in crisis on Saturday after a 2-1 defeat in the Bundesliga.

It was Gladbach’s fourth straight loss at home, just days after its German Cup exit to second-division Hannover. The latest defeats pile the pressure on coach Adi Hütter, who was already under scrutiny after losing six of the last eight games across all competitions.

Gladbach is only three points above the relegation zone and Hütter said the team will be “several weeks” without captain Lars Stindl, who injured his knee in training on Friday.

Union, which was only promoted to the Bundesliga in 2019, moved fourth, the last qualification place for the Champions League.

Donyell Malen set up three goals as second-place Borussia Dortmund held on to edge Hoffenheim 3-2 and cut the gap on Bayern Munich to three points. Bayern visits struggling Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Erling Haaland, who scored the opening goal for Dortmund, went off in the second half with an apparent groin injury.

The 18-year-old Florian Wirtz starred, and Moussa Diaby scored a hat trick, as Bayer Leverkusen routed Augsburg 5-1 to consolidate third place.

Freiburg moved fifth with a 2-0 win over relegation candidate Augsburg, and last-place Greuther Fürth claimed its second win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Mainz.

Bochum hosts Cologne later Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Updated : 2022-01-23 02:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
390,000 obtain Taiwan’s digital COVID pass during first morning
390,000 obtain Taiwan’s digital COVID pass during first morning
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
Cluster at Taiwan’s Askey Computer grows to 70
"