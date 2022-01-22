SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 31 24 5 1 1 52 108 64 Knoxville 29 23 3 1 2 49 113 64 Quad City 29 17 5 3 4 41 101 77 Peoria 26 17 5 1 3 38 95 61 Fayetteville 28 17 10 1 0 35 88 71 Roanoke 26 14 7 2 3 34 76 62 Pensacola 28 14 10 3 1 32 87 83 Evansville 29 14 15 0 0 28 71 79 Birmingham 30 7 19 4 0 18 69 113 Macon 29 5 22 1 1 12 57 121 Vermilion County 25 3 19 3 0 9 42 112

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Knoxville 5, Fayetteville 3

Birmingham 3, Macon 1

Evansville 3, Vermilion County 2

Huntsville 3, Roanoke 2

Peoria 3, Quad City 2

Saturday's Games

Vermilion County at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled