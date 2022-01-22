NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|41
|28
|8
|5
|61
|167
|117
|21-3-0
|7-5-5
|6-1-2
|Tampa Bay
|42
|27
|10
|5
|59
|142
|122
|14-4-3
|13-6-2
|9-5-1
|Carolina
|37
|27
|8
|2
|56
|132
|84
|13-4-1
|14-4-1
|5-3-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|41
|26
|11
|4
|56
|122
|105
|11-3-2
|15-8-2
|6-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|40
|25
|10
|5
|55
|136
|106
|11-5-2
|14-5-3
|6-2-0
|Washington
|41
|22
|10
|9
|53
|136
|115
|11-5-5
|11-5-4
|7-2-1
|Toronto
|37
|24
|10
|3
|51
|126
|99
|14-4-1
|10-6-2
|7-2-0
|Boston
|37
|23
|12
|2
|48
|116
|100
|13-7-1
|10-5-1
|10-3-1
|Detroit
|41
|18
|17
|6
|42
|112
|135
|13-6-3
|5-11-3
|6-5-2
|Columbus
|38
|18
|19
|1
|37
|120
|137
|11-7-1
|7-12-0
|5-8-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|33
|14
|13
|6
|34
|79
|88
|7-6-3
|7-7-3
|4-5-1
|Philadelphia
|40
|13
|19
|8
|34
|99
|135
|6-9-4
|7-10-4
|3-8-2
|New Jersey
|38
|14
|19
|5
|33
|108
|133
|9-8-3
|5-11-2
|6-6-2
|Buffalo
|40
|12
|21
|7
|31
|105
|139
|6-12-3
|6-9-4
|4-6-4
|Ottawa
|33
|11
|20
|2
|24
|94
|121
|5-10-0
|6-10-2
|3-6-0
|Montreal
|39
|8
|25
|6
|22
|86
|143
|5-10-1
|3-15-5
|2-7-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Colorado
|38
|27
|8
|3
|57
|162
|116
|16-2-1
|11-6-2
|9-3-1
|St. Louis
|40
|24
|11
|5
|53
|143
|108
|16-4-2
|8-7-3
|9-4-2
|Nashville
|42
|25
|14
|3
|53
|130
|117
|12-7-0
|13-7-3
|10-3-1
|Vegas
|41
|24
|15
|2
|50
|145
|125
|13-10-2
|11-5-0
|7-4-0
|Minnesota
|36
|23
|10
|3
|49
|137
|110
|12-3-1
|11-7-2
|6-4-1
|Anaheim
|43
|20
|16
|7
|47
|125
|123
|13-7-4
|7-9-3
|7-2-3
|Los Angeles
|41
|20
|16
|5
|45
|116
|113
|13-10-2
|7-6-3
|4-4-1
|San Jose
|41
|21
|18
|2
|44
|114
|124
|11-8-2
|10-10-0
|3-3-0
|Calgary
|35
|18
|11
|6
|42
|110
|88
|5-4-4
|13-7-2
|3-4-1
|Dallas
|38
|20
|16
|2
|42
|112
|119
|14-4-1
|6-12-1
|6-5-1
|Winnipeg
|36
|17
|13
|6
|40
|107
|108
|10-6-1
|7-7-5
|5-4-2
|Vancouver
|40
|18
|18
|4
|40
|102
|113
|8-7-2
|10-11-2
|5-3-3
|Edmonton
|36
|18
|16
|2
|38
|117
|123
|10-8-0
|8-8-2
|8-2-0
|Chicago
|40
|15
|19
|6
|36
|96
|131
|8-8-3
|7-11-3
|3-6-3
|Seattle
|40
|12
|24
|4
|28
|105
|145
|8-13-2
|4-11-2
|3-10-0
|Arizona
|39
|10
|25
|4
|24
|86
|145
|5-13-1
|5-12-3
|3-10-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Carolina 6, N.Y. Rangers 3
Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, Arizona 0
Dallas 5, Detroit 4, OT
Minnesota 5, Chicago 1
Anaheim 5, Tampa Bay 1
St. Louis 5, Seattle 0
Florida 2, Vancouver 1, SO
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at Boston, 3 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Seattle, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.