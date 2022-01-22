NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 41 28 8 5 61 167 117 21-3-0 7-5-5 6-1-2 Tampa Bay 42 27 10 5 59 142 122 14-4-3 13-6-2 9-5-1 Carolina 37 27 8 2 56 132 84 13-4-1 14-4-1 5-3-0 N.Y. Rangers 41 26 11 4 56 122 105 11-3-2 15-8-2 6-2-0 Pittsburgh 40 25 10 5 55 136 106 11-5-2 14-5-3 6-2-0 Washington 41 22 10 9 53 136 115 11-5-5 11-5-4 7-2-1 Toronto 37 24 10 3 51 126 99 14-4-1 10-6-2 7-2-0 Boston 37 23 12 2 48 116 100 13-7-1 10-5-1 10-3-1 Detroit 41 18 17 6 42 112 135 13-6-3 5-11-3 6-5-2 Columbus 38 18 19 1 37 120 137 11-7-1 7-12-0 5-8-0 N.Y. Islanders 33 14 13 6 34 79 88 7-6-3 7-7-3 4-5-1 Philadelphia 40 13 19 8 34 99 135 6-9-4 7-10-4 3-8-2 New Jersey 38 14 19 5 33 108 133 9-8-3 5-11-2 6-6-2 Buffalo 40 12 21 7 31 105 139 6-12-3 6-9-4 4-6-4 Ottawa 33 11 20 2 24 94 121 5-10-0 6-10-2 3-6-0 Montreal 39 8 25 6 22 86 143 5-10-1 3-15-5 2-7-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Colorado 38 27 8 3 57 162 116 16-2-1 11-6-2 9-3-1 St. Louis 40 24 11 5 53 143 108 16-4-2 8-7-3 9-4-2 Nashville 42 25 14 3 53 130 117 12-7-0 13-7-3 10-3-1 Vegas 41 24 15 2 50 145 125 13-10-2 11-5-0 7-4-0 Minnesota 36 23 10 3 49 137 110 12-3-1 11-7-2 6-4-1 Anaheim 43 20 16 7 47 125 123 13-7-4 7-9-3 7-2-3 Los Angeles 41 20 16 5 45 116 113 13-10-2 7-6-3 4-4-1 San Jose 41 21 18 2 44 114 124 11-8-2 10-10-0 3-3-0 Calgary 35 18 11 6 42 110 88 5-4-4 13-7-2 3-4-1 Dallas 38 20 16 2 42 112 119 14-4-1 6-12-1 6-5-1 Winnipeg 36 17 13 6 40 107 108 10-6-1 7-7-5 5-4-2 Vancouver 40 18 18 4 40 102 113 8-7-2 10-11-2 5-3-3 Edmonton 36 18 16 2 38 117 123 10-8-0 8-8-2 8-2-0 Chicago 40 15 19 6 36 96 131 8-8-3 7-11-3 3-6-3 Seattle 40 12 24 4 28 105 145 8-13-2 4-11-2 3-10-0 Arizona 39 10 25 4 24 86 145 5-13-1 5-12-3 3-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Carolina 6, N.Y. Rangers 3

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Arizona 0

Dallas 5, Detroit 4, OT

Minnesota 5, Chicago 1

Anaheim 5, Tampa Bay 1

St. Louis 5, Seattle 0

Florida 2, Vancouver 1, SO

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 3 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.