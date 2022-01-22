Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/22 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 41 28 8 5 61 167 117
Tampa Bay 42 27 10 5 59 142 122
Toronto 37 24 10 3 51 126 99
Boston 37 23 12 2 48 116 100
Detroit 41 18 17 6 42 112 135
Buffalo 40 12 21 7 31 105 139
Ottawa 33 11 20 2 24 94 121
Montreal 39 8 25 6 22 86 143
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 37 27 8 2 56 132 84
N.Y. Rangers 41 26 11 4 56 122 105
Pittsburgh 40 25 10 5 55 136 106
Washington 41 22 10 9 53 136 115
Columbus 38 18 19 1 37 120 137
N.Y. Islanders 33 14 13 6 34 79 88
Philadelphia 40 13 19 8 34 99 135
New Jersey 38 14 19 5 33 108 133
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 38 27 8 3 57 162 116
St. Louis 40 24 11 5 53 143 108
Nashville 42 25 14 3 53 130 117
Minnesota 36 23 10 3 49 137 110
Dallas 38 20 16 2 42 112 119
Winnipeg 36 17 13 6 40 107 108
Chicago 40 15 19 6 36 96 131
Arizona 39 10 25 4 24 86 145
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 41 24 15 2 50 145 125
Anaheim 43 20 16 7 47 125 123
Los Angeles 41 20 16 5 45 116 113
San Jose 41 21 18 2 44 114 124
Calgary 35 18 11 6 42 110 88
Vancouver 40 18 18 4 40 102 113
Edmonton 36 18 16 2 38 117 123
Seattle 40 12 24 4 28 105 145

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Carolina 6, N.Y. Rangers 3

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Arizona 0

Dallas 5, Detroit 4, OT

Minnesota 5, Chicago 1

Anaheim 5, Tampa Bay 1

St. Louis 5, Seattle 0

Florida 2, Vancouver 1, SO

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 3 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-23 01:16 GMT+08:00

"