Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/22 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 32 17 10 3 2 39 99 92
Hershey 34 18 11 3 2 41 104 98
Springfield 35 19 12 3 1 42 114 112
Providence 30 16 10 3 1 36 94 78
Charlotte 34 18 14 2 0 38 116 102
Lehigh Valley 31 11 12 6 2 30 83 99
Bridgeport 38 14 17 3 4 35 102 117
WB/Scranton 32 12 16 1 3 28 76 104
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 30 21 5 4 0 46 111 78
Rochester 34 20 11 2 1 43 129 123
Toronto 31 17 12 1 1 36 100 107
Laval 28 15 11 2 0 32 95 96
Syracuse 30 14 12 3 1 32 86 94
Cleveland 31 12 12 4 3 31 91 103
Belleville 31 15 16 0 0 30 93 96
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 33 24 6 2 1 51 114 82
Manitoba 33 20 10 2 1 43 100 80
Grand Rapids 32 15 11 4 2 36 94 93
Iowa 34 15 15 3 1 34 94 98
Rockford 30 14 14 1 1 30 88 96
Milwaukee 37 15 18 2 2 34 105 123
Texas 29 10 14 4 1 25 89 111
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 33 23 7 2 1 49 113 80
Ontario 29 18 6 3 2 41 110 89
Bakersfield 27 13 8 3 3 32 83 76
Colorado 33 17 11 3 2 39 106 102
Henderson 30 16 11 2 1 35 90 82
San Diego 28 13 13 2 0 28 75 88
Abbotsford 28 12 12 3 1 28 83 84
Tucson 29 12 14 2 1 27 74 99
San Jose 32 13 18 1 0 27 96 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Rochester 4, Cleveland 1

Utica 4, Syracuse 1

Bridgeport 3, Providence 1

WB/Scranton 5, Toronto 1

Texas 5, Rockford 2

Colorado 2, Iowa 1

Stockton 3, Henderson 1

Belleville at Laval, ppd

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Toronto at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, ppd

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-23 01:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
390,000 obtain Taiwan’s digital COVID pass during first morning
390,000 obtain Taiwan’s digital COVID pass during first morning
Taiwan's adult entertainment venues to require vaccination proof for entry on Jan. 21
Taiwan's adult entertainment venues to require vaccination proof for entry on Jan. 21
"