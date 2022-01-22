All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|32
|17
|10
|3
|2
|39
|99
|92
|Hershey
|34
|18
|11
|3
|2
|41
|104
|98
|Springfield
|35
|19
|12
|3
|1
|42
|114
|112
|Providence
|30
|16
|10
|3
|1
|36
|94
|78
|Charlotte
|34
|18
|14
|2
|0
|38
|116
|102
|Lehigh Valley
|31
|11
|12
|6
|2
|30
|83
|99
|Bridgeport
|38
|14
|17
|3
|4
|35
|102
|117
|WB/Scranton
|32
|12
|16
|1
|3
|28
|76
|104
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|30
|21
|5
|4
|0
|46
|111
|78
|Rochester
|34
|20
|11
|2
|1
|43
|129
|123
|Toronto
|31
|17
|12
|1
|1
|36
|100
|107
|Laval
|28
|15
|11
|2
|0
|32
|95
|96
|Syracuse
|30
|14
|12
|3
|1
|32
|86
|94
|Cleveland
|31
|12
|12
|4
|3
|31
|91
|103
|Belleville
|31
|15
|16
|0
|0
|30
|93
|96
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|33
|24
|6
|2
|1
|51
|114
|82
|Manitoba
|33
|20
|10
|2
|1
|43
|100
|80
|Grand Rapids
|32
|15
|11
|4
|2
|36
|94
|93
|Iowa
|34
|15
|15
|3
|1
|34
|94
|98
|Rockford
|30
|14
|14
|1
|1
|30
|88
|96
|Milwaukee
|37
|15
|18
|2
|2
|34
|105
|123
|Texas
|29
|10
|14
|4
|1
|25
|89
|111
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|33
|23
|7
|2
|1
|49
|113
|80
|Ontario
|29
|18
|6
|3
|2
|41
|110
|89
|Bakersfield
|27
|13
|8
|3
|3
|32
|83
|76
|Colorado
|33
|17
|11
|3
|2
|39
|106
|102
|Henderson
|30
|16
|11
|2
|1
|35
|90
|82
|San Diego
|28
|13
|13
|2
|0
|28
|75
|88
|Abbotsford
|28
|12
|12
|3
|1
|28
|83
|84
|Tucson
|29
|12
|14
|2
|1
|27
|74
|99
|San Jose
|32
|13
|18
|1
|0
|27
|96
|125
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Rochester 4, Cleveland 1
Utica 4, Syracuse 1
Bridgeport 3, Providence 1
WB/Scranton 5, Toronto 1
Texas 5, Rockford 2
Colorado 2, Iowa 1
Stockton 3, Henderson 1
Belleville at Laval, ppd
Rochester at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Toronto at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, ppd
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.