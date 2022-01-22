Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Irish police investigate claim dead man taken to post office

By Associated Press
2022/01/22 21:26
Irish police investigate claim dead man taken to post office

LONDON (AP) — Police in Ireland are investigating reports that the body of a dead man was brought to a post office in an attempt to collect his pension.

The Irish Times said a man who appeared to be in his 60s was dragged into the post office in the town of Carlow on Friday, propped up by two younger men. When questioned by staff, the two fled, leaving behind the older man, who was found to be dead.

Ireland’s national police force, the Garda Siochana, would not discuss details of the case but said officers were investigating circumstances surrounding the “unexplained death of an elderly male” in the Carlow area. The force said an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of the man's death.

According to the Irish Times, one of the younger men had inquired about collecting someone's pension and was told that the recipient had to be present. With the help of a companion, he allegedly returned with the dead man's body, the newspaper reported.

Carlow Mayor Ken Murnane said the allegations had left townspeople in shock.

“It’s just mind-boggling that anyone could happen to do something like that,” Murnane said. “It beggars belief. It’s like a Hitchcock movie.”

Updated : 2022-01-22 23:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
Taiwan confirms 82 new local cases
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
Taiwan's adult entertainment venues to require vaccination proof for entry on Jan. 21
Taiwan's adult entertainment venues to require vaccination proof for entry on Jan. 21
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
Taiwan bans frozen sugar apples from China
Taiwan bans frozen sugar apples from China
"