Australian Open Lookahead: Barty vs Anisimova in 4th round

Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. reacts after defeating Naomi Osaka of Japan in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Mel... Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. reacts after defeating Naomi Osaka of Japan in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY

Top-ranked Ash Barty will continue her bid to break a long Australian Open drought when she plays No. 60-ranked Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round. Barty is aiming to be the first Australian woman to win the championship here since 1978. Anisimova saved two match points before upsetting defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round. The 20-year-old American won a tune-up tournament before the year’s first major and has a career-long eight-match winning streak in main draw matches. Among other fourth-round women’s matches, two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka is taking on French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova. Rafael Nadal will continue his quest for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title when he takes on French left-hander Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round.

SUNDAY FORECAST

Sunny, high of 34 Celsius (93 Fahrenheit).

SATURDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny, high of 32 C (90 F)

SATURDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Third Round: No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat No. 31 Marketa Vondrousova 4-6, 6-3, 6-1; No. 7 Iga Swiatek beat No. 25 Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-3; Sorana Cirstea beat No. 10 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; No. 14 Simona Halep beat Danka Kovinic 6-2, 6-1; No. 27 Danielle Collins beat Clara Tauson 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Men’s Third Round: No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4, 6-2; No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Benoit Paire 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-4; No. 27 Marin Cilic beat No. 5 Andrey Rublev 7-5, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3; No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Daniel Evans 6-4, 6-1, 6-1; No. 20 Taylor Fritz beat No. 15 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-0, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

22 — Number of Grand Slam tournaments it has taken for Taylor Fritz to reach the fourth round.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“My vision from the very beginning was to bring serve-and-volley back. I’ve had many different, many people tell me that it’s dead." — American Maxime Cressy on the tactical style that has helped him reach the fourth round at a major for the first time. He'll play U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev next.

___

