Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/01/22 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 22, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sunny and nice;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;25;S;11;75%;3%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy;21;16;Breezy in the p.m.;21;16;NW;20;55%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Some sun returning;8;2;A little a.m. rain;9;2;SSW;17;81%;88%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;13;3;Mostly sunny;12;3;E;11;81%;7%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds;8;4;Low clouds;8;1;S;8;94%;2%;0

Anchorage, United States;Occasional rain;5;2;A little snow;5;3;ESE;10;70%;91%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;6;-4;Plenty of sunshine;6;-5;E;13;60%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-12;-24;Cloudy and colder;-17;-22;ENE;12;93%;3%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Breezy and very hot;40;26;Sunshine, very hot;41;27;NE;16;34%;10%;12

Athens, Greece;A touch of rain;6;0;A couple of showers;7;-1;NNE;17;53%;97%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;Cloudy;25;20;SSE;13;56%;36%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;12;-2;Plenty of sun;14;1;SE;10;43%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. shower or two;33;22;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;ESE;8;73%;62%;5

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;30;16;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;ENE;8;41%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Brief a.m. showers;31;23;Nice with sunshine;30;23;S;7;73%;66%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;11;3;Sunshine;12;4;NNW;12;67%;3%;2

Beijing, China;A little a.m. snow;-1;-4;Cloudy and chilly;1;-4;SSW;6;65%;44%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain and snow shower;2;-6;Periods of sun;2;-8;NNW;15;55%;19%;2

Berlin, Germany;Showers of rain/snow;4;2;A morning flurry;6;5;SSW;7;95%;73%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;22;11;A little p.m. rain;20;12;SE;10;74%;67%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;18;Nice with sunshine;29;19;ENE;13;54%;30%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy in the p.m.;3;-5;Snow showers;1;-4;NNE;14;70%;97%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;6;3;Low clouds;6;-1;ESE;7;73%;2%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;3;-7;More clouds than sun;1;-7;NE;7;36%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;4;-6;Mostly sunny;3;-11;NE;8;44%;12%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower and t-storm;31;25;Humid with clearing;29;23;E;8;79%;44%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;27;20;Mostly cloudy;26;20;SE;10;51%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;13;4;Cloudy;13;7;NNE;11;54%;19%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;17;9;Mostly sunny;17;8;WNW;19;44%;6%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Hot;41;20;Sunny and very warm;31;19;SSE;15;57%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;28;18;Partly sunny;30;18;E;5;53%;2%;8

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;33;24;Hazy sun, very warm;33;24;SSE;15;76%;3%;7

Chicago, United States;Morning flurries;-1;-7;A bit of a.m. snow;-5;-10;SW;26;66%;90%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;31;22;Mostly sunny;30;22;SE;11;67%;3%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds;3;1;Low clouds;7;3;W;6;85%;6%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;28;22;Sun and some clouds;29;21;NE;11;45%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny, but cool;10;-1;Sunny and milder;17;3;E;11;42%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Afternoon showers;27;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NNE;14;80%;67%;5

Delhi, India;Cloudy with showers;15;11;Clearing, a shower;16;8;NW;8;99%;80%;1

Denver, United States;Not as cold;7;-4;Mostly sunny;11;-1;SW;9;39%;3%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;24;16;Cloudy;25;17;NW;8;66%;91%;2

Dili, East Timor;A couple of showers;32;24;Downpours;31;24;SW;9;79%;99%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Low clouds and fog;8;2;Low clouds and fog;8;4;S;10;83%;5%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and colder;2;-2;Clearing;5;0;NE;8;41%;28%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Winds subsiding;16;13;Breezy with a shower;15;13;E;36;71%;96%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A brief p.m. shower;22;18;Decreasing clouds;24;19;SE;6;81%;7%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A thundershower;23;14;Nice with some sun;23;16;SSE;13;70%;40%;12

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;27;20;A thunderstorm;23;17;N;17;77%;80%;1

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;-4;-10;Snow showers;1;0;SW;20;91%;95%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;34;24;SE;9;59%;6%;7

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;21;18;Nice with some sun;21;18;ENE;11;84%;95%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;27;21;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;ENE;17;66%;27%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;33;18;Brilliant sunshine;30;17;SSW;10;47%;2%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler with rain;10;8;Cool with rain;12;8;E;13;88%;98%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Colder;2;-2;A little rain, cold;2;-3;NW;16;68%;90%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;30;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;W;16;78%;80%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;28;23;Nice with sunshine;28;21;N;12;54%;5%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;24;13;Partly sunny;25;13;NNE;12;43%;11%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and colder;2;-9;Plenty of sunshine;4;-11;SSW;11;39%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;21;8;Hazy sun;21;8;NNW;8;23%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning cloudy, cool;13;5;Clouds and sun, cool;14;5;SSE;7;72%;29%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine, pleasant;29;14;Hazy sunshine;30;15;N;18;22%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;-1;-5;A few flurries;-3;-7;NNE;14;71%;53%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;30;23;A few showers;30;23;NNE;9;63%;87%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;31;23;A couple of t-storms;31;23;NW;7;74%;94%;4

Kolkata, India;A few showers;25;18;A couple of showers;24;19;ESE;7;85%;99%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;NNW;6;72%;82%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A bit of rain;13;5;Periods of rain;12;5;ESE;11;77%;96%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;Mostly sunny, warm;34;23;SW;11;66%;2%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning cloudy;24;21;Nice with sunshine;25;21;SSE;9;71%;34%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;14;4;Mostly sunny;14;4;NNE;12;74%;13%;3

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;7;2;Areas of low clouds;6;1;SSE;3;89%;26%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;22;12;Sunny and nice;23;11;NNE;9;28%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;31;23;Decreasing clouds;29;24;SSW;10;67%;8%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;11;-2;Plenty of sunshine;11;-2;ENE;6;70%;6%;3

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;31;27;Partly sunny;31;27;N;14;62%;2%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;Showers around;29;24;ENE;7;84%;95%;3

Manila, Philippines;Sunshine and nice;31;24;A shower in spots;33;24;ESE;9;62%;63%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny, breezy, warm;33;19;Partly sunny;32;20;SW;15;43%;1%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;An afternoon shower;20;7;Sun and some clouds;21;7;SW;8;49%;7%;6

Miami, United States;Cloudy with a shower;25;16;Clouds and sun, nice;22;10;NW;14;75%;27%;2

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow, cold;-4;-11;Cold;-8;-13;NNE;12;83%;5%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Increasingly windy;33;24;Increasingly windy;33;24;ENE;28;58%;1%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy, humid;27;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;21;ESE;11;83%;85%;3

Montreal, Canada;Very cold;-15;-17;Not as cold;-10;-24;WNW;7;66%;12%;2

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;-2;-8;Low clouds;-5;-13;NNE;7;84%;27%;0

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;28;21;Hazy sun;25;18;NNW;15;56%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;26;14;Mostly cloudy;27;15;NNE;17;45%;15%;5

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;-2;-6;Partly sunny;1;-7;W;14;49%;23%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun and clouds;15;8;Windy;11;3;W;34;51%;1%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;-17;-20;Low clouds;-13;-23;NW;7;91%;26%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Decreasing clouds;8;0;Chilly with rain;7;4;NE;9;72%;99%;1

Oslo, Norway;Sun and clouds;-2;-5;Cloudy;-2;-3;NNW;4;97%;2%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Turning cloudy, cold;-13;-15;Partly sunny, cold;-12;-27;W;18;67%;10%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;High clouds;30;26;High clouds;30;26;WNW;10;65%;4%;6

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;32;24;A thunderstorm;32;23;NNW;17;66%;97%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;A t-storm around;29;23;NE;9;73%;66%;7

Paris, France;Low clouds and fog;8;2;Low clouds;6;-1;ENE;8;79%;1%;0

Perth, Australia;Very hot;42;25;Very hot;36;20;SSE;23;30%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;32;26;Mostly sunny, nice;32;26;SSW;8;63%;30%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Afternoon showers;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;ENE;16;74%;85%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine, a shower;33;17;Mostly sunny;32;18;SSE;11;49%;70%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow and rain;3;-1;Cloudy, snow showers;5;2;NNW;10;83%;91%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;A flurry around;4;-13;Hazy sunshine;2;-15;NE;6;64%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;12;A little rain;20;13;SE;14;70%;95%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;23;11;Nice with some sun;21;11;SSW;8;62%;26%;3

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;31;25;Brief a.m. showers;31;24;ENE;13;66%;65%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little a.m. snow;3;-2;A little snow;1;-2;WNW;37;57%;97%;0

Riga, Latvia;Breezy this morning;-1;-7;Variable cloudiness;-2;-4;S;4;84%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;30;23;Partly sunny;30;23;E;13;66%;3%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, but cool;14;6;Sunny and warmer;20;9;SSE;7;26%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Sunny;11;-2;Plenty of sunshine;13;-1;NNE;9;68%;3%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;0;-15;Cloudy;-5;-5;SSW;7;72%;36%;0

San Francisco, United States;Winds subsiding;18;7;Mostly sunny;16;7;NNE;9;71%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm around;28;18;A t-storm around;27;17;ENE;22;62%;56%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;28;23;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;SSE;15;61%;1%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;17;Plenty of sunshine;25;17;N;11;77%;30%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and clouds;23;9;Sunshine and nice;21;9;NNE;7;41%;5%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;27;13;Sunny and nice;29;16;SSW;13;36%;1%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with sunshine;29;20;A shower in places;29;20;W;11;71%;55%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;15;3;Mostly sunny;16;2;NE;6;64%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;7;1;Partly sunny;7;1;ENE;8;85%;2%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sunshine;5;-4;Decreasing clouds;7;-2;NE;6;35%;6%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;11;9;Rain and drizzle;11;6;NNE;17;92%;84%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. shower;33;25;High clouds;33;25;NNE;13;62%;32%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy in the p.m.;-2;-9;Cold with flurries;-3;-11;WSW;21;72%;97%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;23;A stray shower;28;23;E;13;67%;81%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and clouds;-2;-4;Variable clouds;0;0;SSW;10;97%;4%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;24;19;A morning shower;24;20;ESE;14;66%;91%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;21;17;A little a.m. rain;23;18;ENE;8;83%;84%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;-2;-7;Snow at times;0;0;SSW;13;86%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Colder, p.m. snow;2;-1;Low clouds;4;-2;N;7;75%;30%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;8;-3;Mostly sunny, mild;8;-2;NNE;10;42%;5%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;6;-2;Plenty of sun;8;0;W;7;14%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;16;10;Downpours;15;9;WSW;28;67%;99%;2

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;9;-5;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;-7;ENE;8;38%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;8;1;High clouds;10;4;NNW;10;57%;61%;2

Toronto, Canada;Some afternoon snow;-3;-7;Partly sunny, cold;-6;-12;NW;20;64%;21%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;15;10;A shower or two;14;9;SW;6;72%;96%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun and clouds;14;6;Partial sunshine;14;4;NE;7;73%;27%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy;-7;-21;Low clouds;-10;-23;WNW;13;54%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Variable cloudiness;6;-1;Some brightening;5;0;NE;4;70%;1%;1

Vienna, Austria;Showers of rain/snow;4;-2;Cloudy, snow showers;3;-1;N;11;70%;100%;0

Vientiane, Laos;A shower or two;25;19;Partly sunny, warmer;30;18;NE;5;60%;27%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy, snow showers;-2;-8;Cold;-5;-16;SE;5;83%;8%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow showers;0;-3;Low clouds;-1;-9;SSE;9;84%;27%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;23;17;Mostly cloudy;20;15;ESE;19;78%;29%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and less humid;32;17;Sunny and nice;31;17;SW;5;53%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;-1;-14;Plenty of sun;-2;-12;NE;3;57%;8%;3

_____

Updated : 2022-01-22 22:14 GMT+08:00

