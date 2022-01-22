Taiwan's Hsinchu Police department releases anti-fraud face masks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Hsinchu City Police Department has launched limited-edition "anti-fraud" masks designed with catchy decorations and slogans to teach people how to handle scams.

Due to the frequent occurrence of fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic, the police department took a more youthful approach to educate the public on how to interact with fraudulent groups, ahead of the Lunar New Year, according to a Hsinchu City Police Department press release. The eye-catching masks allow people to follow pandemic prevention measures and combat scams simultaneously.

One mask design has “Asking a question costs NT$3000 but anti-fraud consultation is free,” referring to relatives asking personal questions during the Lunar New Year and doling out red envelopes.

Another design features the phrase “I have no money, it is useless to try to trick me.”

At the time of writing, the department announced the 100 winners of the special masks.

Hsinchu City Police Chief Kuo Shih-chieh (郭士傑) said that the designs are meant to be memorable so when people encounter fraud groups, they can recall the anti-fraud messages on the masks.

People can call 165 to reach the anti-fraud hotline.