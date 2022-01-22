Alexa
Taiwan considers fate of Lantern Festival amid COVID outbreak

MOTC might restrict number of visitors or move event online

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/22 17:01
A hand lantern from the Tourism Bureau. (CNA, Tourism Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Facing the threat of rapidly expanding COVID-19 clusters, the Lantern Festival might be changed to an online event only or restrict the number of visitors, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) said Saturday (Jan. 22).

The colorful annual event was scheduled for Feb. 15-28 in Kaohsiung City, where a COVID cluster outbreak has affected at least 14 people, with its origin yet to be determined. One of the first local cases to be discovered had conducted repair work on a foreign-registered ship, which was suspected of being the source of the infection.

Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) told a news conference Saturday that he would closely monitor the development of the current outbreak before reaching a decision on the fate of the festival, CNA reported.

Work was still continuing on the site, with a trial scheduled for Feb. 14, the day before the official opening. If the COVID situation worsens, it might issue a maximum limit on the number of visitors or move the whole event online, Wang said.

Because of the pandemic, the Tourism Bureau recently canceled a news conference introducing the main lantern at the Kaohsiung festival, issuing a news release instead.

In a separate measure to counter the spread of the virus, the MOTC imposed a ban on eating and drinking on public transportation, which goes into effect Sunday (Jan. 23). Violating the ban could result in fines ranging from NT$3,000 (US$108) to NT$15,000.
Lantern Festival
Kaohsiung
COVID-19 cluster infection
MOTC
Wang Kwo-tsai

Updated : 2022-01-22 17:41 GMT+08:00

