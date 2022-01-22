Taiwan takes action to prevent COVID loopholes among migrant workers

Migrant workers in Taipei hold certificates indicating they have received COVID vaccines. Migrant workers in Taipei hold certificates indicating they have received COVID vaccines. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL) announced Saturday (Jan. 22) that measures are being initiated to boost COVID-19 awareness and reduce transmission risk among Taiwan’s migrant worker community.

In light of a new cluster at the Askey Computer Corp. in Taoyuan, which involves Filipino cases, the MOL said inspections have been conducted at the dorms in relevant areas and no violations have been found. Every worker must be provided with a space of at least 3.6 square meters in a required room arrangement, for example.

A four-pronged approach has been adopted to help rein in the spike in infections. In addition to contact tracing, the authorities will assist businesses hiring more than 50 migrant laborers with blanket rapid testing. Those having less than 50 such employees will receive the aid during a later phase.

The MOL will beef up the crackdown on employers violating the MOL’s anti-epidemic guidelines or Employment Service Act (就業服務法) relating to foreign workers. Infractions occur when those working at different locations dwell on the same floor, or when employers fail to arrange health checks for employees, for example.

Employers and broker agencies are urged to help migrant workers get their second or third COVID jabs, and they can call the toll-free 1955 hotline for inquiries pertaining to the vaccination campaign. As of Jan. 18, 93% of Taiwan’s migrant workers have had their first vaccination, with 73% having received two shots.

Meanwhile, information on the latest pandemic-related policies and immunization is available in multiple languages. The migrant community is invited to visit the website of the Workforce Development Agency or add the agency’s LINE account to access relevant information.

Click the links for Indonesian, Vietnamese, Thai, and English versions of the LINE service.