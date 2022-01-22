Taiwan’s MediaTek demos Wi-Fi 7 technology

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless chipmaker MediaTek announced this week it is working on hardware that supports the upcoming Wi-Fi 7 standard.

Wi-Fi 7 is an upgrade from the current Wi-Fi 6, according to XDA Developers. Using the same 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz bands currently supported by Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 7 adds the ability to utilize 320 MHz channels and support 4K quadrature amplitude modulation technology, according to a MediaTek press release.

MediaTek claims Wi-Fi 7 will deliver 2.4 times faster speeds than Wi-Fi 6, even with the same number of antennas. The Taiwanese firm said it “has been involved in the development of the Wi-Fi 7 standard since its inception, and the company is one of the first adopters of Wi-Fi 7 technology.”

The company said it is currently showcasing two Wi-Fi 7 demos to “key customers and industry collaborators.” It added that products with Wi-Fi 7 are slated to hit the market beginning in 2023.