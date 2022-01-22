Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s MediaTek demos Wi-Fi 7 technology

Products with Wi-Fi 7 are expected to hit the market in 2023

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/22 15:58
MediaTek chip. (MediaTek image)

MediaTek chip. (MediaTek image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless chipmaker MediaTek announced this week it is working on hardware that supports the upcoming Wi-Fi 7 standard.

Wi-Fi 7 is an upgrade from the current Wi-Fi 6, according to XDA Developers. Using the same 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz bands currently supported by Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 7 adds the ability to utilize 320 MHz channels and support 4K quadrature amplitude modulation technology, according to a MediaTek press release.

MediaTek claims Wi-Fi 7 will deliver 2.4 times faster speeds than Wi-Fi 6, even with the same number of antennas. The Taiwanese firm said it “has been involved in the development of the Wi-Fi 7 standard since its inception, and the company is one of the first adopters of Wi-Fi 7 technology.”

The company said it is currently showcasing two Wi-Fi 7 demos to “key customers and industry collaborators.” It added that products with Wi-Fi 7 are slated to hit the market beginning in 2023.
MediaTek
Wi-Fi 7

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC, MediaTek looking to add 10,000 engineers
Taiwan’s TSMC, MediaTek looking to add 10,000 engineers
2022/01/17 16:05
Taiwan’s MediaTek to expand R&D investments, staff
Taiwan’s MediaTek to expand R&D investments, staff
2022/01/14 15:37
Taiwan’s Acer Chromebook Spin 513 sports new MediaTek Kompanio 1380 chipset
Taiwan’s Acer Chromebook Spin 513 sports new MediaTek Kompanio 1380 chipset
2022/01/04 16:18
Taiwan’s political, business giants celebrate TSMC founder’s 90th birthday
Taiwan’s political, business giants celebrate TSMC founder’s 90th birthday
2021/11/30 16:48
MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 could be pricier than predecessor
MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 could be pricier than predecessor
2021/11/29 13:45

Updated : 2022-01-22 16:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
Taiwan's adult entertainment venues to require vaccination proof for entry on Jan. 21
Taiwan's adult entertainment venues to require vaccination proof for entry on Jan. 21
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
Taiwan bans frozen sugar apples from China
Taiwan bans frozen sugar apples from China
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
"