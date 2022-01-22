AP Week in Pictures: Global

A man walks along a pier at sunset on Shawnee Mission Lake in Shawnee, Kansas, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) A man walks along a pier at sunset on Shawnee Mission Lake in Shawnee, Kansas, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A woman looks at the ruins of a Palestinian house demolished by the Jerusalem municipality in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, Wednes... A woman looks at the ruins of a Palestinian house demolished by the Jerusalem municipality in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Israeli police evicted Palestinian residents from the disputed property and demolished the building, days after a tense standoff. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Kwon Soon-woo, of South Korea, serves to Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in M... Kwon Soon-woo, of South Korea, serves to Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

In a long exposure photo, lights from a snowplow illuminate sleet at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Ceremon... In a long exposure photo, lights from a snowplow illuminate sleet at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Ceremonies scheduled for the site to mark the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday were canceled due to weather. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Indigenous from the Macuxi ethnic group play soccer in the Maturuca community on the Raposa Serra do Sol Indigenous reserve where mining is illegal in... Indigenous from the Macuxi ethnic group play soccer in the Maturuca community on the Raposa Serra do Sol Indigenous reserve where mining is illegal in Roraima state, Brazil, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in this photo that published on Jan. 18. President Jair Bolsonaro publicly opposed Raposa Serra do Sol's demarcation in 2005 and often holds it up as an example of a large swath of land ripe for productive activities. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Workers remove oil from Cavero Beach in the Ventanilla district of Callao, Peru, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The oil spill was caused by the waves from an ... Workers remove oil from Cavero Beach in the Ventanilla district of Callao, Peru, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The oil spill was caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Spectators watch Turkey's largest camel wrestling festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Camels competed as part of 80 ... Spectators watch Turkey's largest camel wrestling festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Camels competed as part of 80 pairs or 160 camels in the Efes Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival, the most prestigious festival. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Supporters listen to former President Donald Trump speak at a rally in Florence, Arizona, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Supporters listen to former President Donald Trump speak at a rally in Florence, Arizona, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

An all-women team from the Indian Border Security force displays their skills on a moving motorcycle during rehearsals for the Republic Day parade in ... An all-women team from the Indian Border Security force displays their skills on a moving motorcycle during rehearsals for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. India celebrates Republic Day on Jan. 26, highlighted by a march by branches of the military as well as a display of arms and missiles. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

A model wears a creation from the Louis Vuitton fall-winter 22/23 men's collection in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) A model wears a creation from the Louis Vuitton fall-winter 22/23 men's collection in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Elderly Kashmiri woman Arsha Begum receives the Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 from Fozia, a healthcare worker, during a vaccination drive in Budgam,... Elderly Kashmiri woman Arsha Begum receives the Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 from Fozia, a healthcare worker, during a vaccination drive in Budgam, southwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Jan. 11, 2022, in this photo published on Jan. 18. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

A woman floats in the icy water of a forest's lake outside Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Across... A woman floats in the icy water of a forest's lake outside Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Across Russia, the devout and the daring are observing the Orthodox Christian feast day of Epiphany by immersing themselves in frigid water through holes cut through the ice of lakes and rivers. (AP Photo/Igor Dudkovskiy)

JAN. 15 - 21, 2022

From people braving the icy lake waters in Russia for Epiphany, to a camel wrestling festival in Turkey, to an oil spill in Peru triggered by the Tonga undersea volcano, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/