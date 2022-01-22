Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2022/01/22 14:36
A woman floats in the icy water of a forest's lake outside Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Across...
Elderly Kashmiri woman Arsha Begum receives the Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 from Fozia, a healthcare worker, during a vaccination drive in Budgam,...
A model wears a creation from the Louis Vuitton fall-winter 22/23 men's collection in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
An all-women team from the Indian Border Security force displays their skills on a moving motorcycle during rehearsals for the Republic Day parade in ...
Supporters listen to former President Donald Trump speak at a rally in Florence, Arizona, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Spectators watch Turkey's largest camel wrestling festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Camels competed as part of 80 ...
Workers remove oil from Cavero Beach in the Ventanilla district of Callao, Peru, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The oil spill was caused by the waves from an ...
Indigenous from the Macuxi ethnic group play soccer in the Maturuca community on the Raposa Serra do Sol Indigenous reserve where mining is illegal in...
In a long exposure photo, lights from a snowplow illuminate sleet at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Ceremon...
Kwon Soon-woo, of South Korea, serves to Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in M...
A woman looks at the ruins of a Palestinian house demolished by the Jerusalem municipality in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, Wednes...
A man walks along a pier at sunset on Shawnee Mission Lake in Shawnee, Kansas, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A woman floats in the icy water of a forest's lake outside Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Across...

Elderly Kashmiri woman Arsha Begum receives the Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 from Fozia, a healthcare worker, during a vaccination drive in Budgam,...

A model wears a creation from the Louis Vuitton fall-winter 22/23 men's collection in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

An all-women team from the Indian Border Security force displays their skills on a moving motorcycle during rehearsals for the Republic Day parade in ...

Supporters listen to former President Donald Trump speak at a rally in Florence, Arizona, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Spectators watch Turkey's largest camel wrestling festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Camels competed as part of 80 ...

Workers remove oil from Cavero Beach in the Ventanilla district of Callao, Peru, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The oil spill was caused by the waves from an ...

Indigenous from the Macuxi ethnic group play soccer in the Maturuca community on the Raposa Serra do Sol Indigenous reserve where mining is illegal in...

In a long exposure photo, lights from a snowplow illuminate sleet at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Ceremon...

Kwon Soon-woo, of South Korea, serves to Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in M...

A woman looks at the ruins of a Palestinian house demolished by the Jerusalem municipality in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, Wednes...

A man walks along a pier at sunset on Shawnee Mission Lake in Shawnee, Kansas, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

JAN. 15 - 21, 2022

From people braving the icy lake waters in Russia for Epiphany, to a camel wrestling festival in Turkey, to an oil spill in Peru triggered by the Tonga undersea volcano, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/