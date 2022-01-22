Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY

Ban on eating and drinking on buses, trains, high-speed trains, ships, and airplanes starts Sunday

  693
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/22 15:03
Taiwan limits religious events during the Lunar New Year holiday to contain the spread of COVID. 

Taiwan limits religious events during the Lunar New Year holiday to contain the spread of COVID.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid a rapid expansion of local COVID-19 infections, the government announced Saturday (Jan. 22) it was banning eating on public transportation and limiting religious events during the Lunar New Year period.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 82 new local infections Saturday, including a cluster at an electronics factory in Taoyuan City and another one related to Kaohsiung harbor.

As the Jan. 29 – Feb. 6 Lunar New Year holiday will see many people traveling around the country for family visits and for leisure, the government announced it was banning eating and drinking on buses, trains, high-speed trains, airplanes and ships beginning Sunday (Jan. 23), UDN reported.

While drinking water for purposes such as taking medicine would be allowed, regular eating and drinking would be punishable by fines ranging from NT$3,000 (US$108) to NT$15,000.

Since temple visits and other religious activities are also popular during the holiday, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) banned temple parades and other events likely to draw large crowds, CNA reported.

Staff at temples and religious locations would only be allowed to work if they had been vaccinated twice, while registration, the wearing of masks, disinfection, and the measuring of temperatures would also be obligatory. Any activity planning to draw more than 500 attendees needed to present an infection prevention plan and could only go ahead if the local government agreed.

Elected politicians and government officials were banned from appearing at mass events in order to serve as an example for the public, the MOI said.
COVID-19
Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year customs
religious activities
temple parade
food ban
travel restrictions
Ministry of Interior

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
2022/01/22 01:04
390,000 obtain Taiwan’s digital COVID pass during first morning
390,000 obtain Taiwan’s digital COVID pass during first morning
2022/01/21 20:47
Taiwan’s China Airlines looking for 200 new employees following cargo success
Taiwan’s China Airlines looking for 200 new employees following cargo success
2022/01/21 19:14
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
2022/01/21 17:36
Over 40% of Taiwanese vapors unaware e-cigarettes may contain nicotine
Over 40% of Taiwanese vapors unaware e-cigarettes may contain nicotine
2022/01/21 16:03

Updated : 2022-01-22 16:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
Taiwan's adult entertainment venues to require vaccination proof for entry on Jan. 21
Taiwan's adult entertainment venues to require vaccination proof for entry on Jan. 21
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
Taiwan bans frozen sugar apples from China
Taiwan bans frozen sugar apples from China
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
"