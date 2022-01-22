Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY

Taiwan limits religious events during the Lunar New Year holiday to contain the spread of COVID. Taiwan limits religious events during the Lunar New Year holiday to contain the spread of COVID. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid a rapid expansion of local COVID-19 infections, the government announced Saturday (Jan. 22) it was banning eating on public transportation and limiting religious events during the Lunar New Year period.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 82 new local infections Saturday, including a cluster at an electronics factory in Taoyuan City and another one related to Kaohsiung harbor.

As the Jan. 29 – Feb. 6 Lunar New Year holiday will see many people traveling around the country for family visits and for leisure, the government announced it was banning eating and drinking on buses, trains, high-speed trains, airplanes and ships beginning Sunday (Jan. 23), UDN reported.

While drinking water for purposes such as taking medicine would be allowed, regular eating and drinking would be punishable by fines ranging from NT$3,000 (US$108) to NT$15,000.

Since temple visits and other religious activities are also popular during the holiday, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) banned temple parades and other events likely to draw large crowds, CNA reported.

Staff at temples and religious locations would only be allowed to work if they had been vaccinated twice, while registration, the wearing of masks, disinfection, and the measuring of temperatures would also be obligatory. Any activity planning to draw more than 500 attendees needed to present an infection prevention plan and could only go ahead if the local government agreed.

Elected politicians and government officials were banned from appearing at mass events in order to serve as an example for the public, the MOI said.