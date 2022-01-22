Alexa
Thompson scores 21, St. Francis slips by Central Connecticut

By Associated Press
2022/01/22 12:33
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Myles Thompson had 21 points and seven rebounds to lead St. Francis of Pennsylvania to a 68-67 victory over Central Connecticut on Friday night.

St. Francis went ahead 67-62 with 2:28 remaining and held on despite making just one free throw the rest of the game.

Josh Cohen added 11 points for the Red Flash (6-12, 2-5 Northeast Conference).

The Blue Devils (4-15, 2-5) had 30 bench points, led by Davonte Sweatman with 14 points and Stephane Ayangma with 13. Starters Trenton McLaughlin and Nigel Scantlebury added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

