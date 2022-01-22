Taipei woman contracts COVID from child returning home from Kaohsiung

File photo of a COVID-19 testing site worker putting a nose swab into a tube of liquid. File photo of a COVID-19 testing site worker putting a nose swab into a tube of liquid. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman in Taipei has been infected with COVID-19 by her child, who recently traveled home from Kaohsiung, Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) confirmed on Saturday (Jan. 22).

ETToday cited Huang as saying the woman is a housewife who began showing symptoms on Tuesday (Jan. 18) and tested positive on Friday (Jan. 21). Her child returned home to Taipei on Jan. 15.

Though she did not travel much, considering the two-day gap between her infection and test result as well as her low Ct value of 10, Huang said authorities are concerned about the further spread of the virus.

The Taipei City Government is working to disinfect areas the case visited and trace contact history. According to CNA, everyone who came in contact with her will be tested, while those in close contact with her will be quarantined directly.