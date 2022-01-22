Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei woman contracts COVID from child returning home from Kaohsiung

Mother of student studying in south Taiwan tested positive with Ct value of 10

  605
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/22 13:21
File photo of a COVID-19 testing site worker putting a nose swab into a tube of liquid. 

File photo of a COVID-19 testing site worker putting a nose swab into a tube of liquid.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman in Taipei has been infected with COVID-19 by her child, who recently traveled home from Kaohsiung, Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) confirmed on Saturday (Jan. 22).

ETToday cited Huang as saying the woman is a housewife who began showing symptoms on Tuesday (Jan. 18) and tested positive on Friday (Jan. 21). Her child returned home to Taipei on Jan. 15.

Though she did not travel much, considering the two-day gap between her infection and test result as well as her low Ct value of 10, Huang said authorities are concerned about the further spread of the virus.

The Taipei City Government is working to disinfect areas the case visited and trace contact history. According to CNA, everyone who came in contact with her will be tested, while those in close contact with her will be quarantined directly.
COVID-19
Taipei
Kaohsiung
Huang Shan-shan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
2022/01/22 01:04
390,000 obtain Taiwan’s digital COVID pass during first morning
390,000 obtain Taiwan’s digital COVID pass during first morning
2022/01/21 20:47
Taiwan’s China Airlines looking for 200 new employees following cargo success
Taiwan’s China Airlines looking for 200 new employees following cargo success
2022/01/21 19:14
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
2022/01/21 17:36
Over 40% of Taiwanese vapors unaware e-cigarettes may contain nicotine
Over 40% of Taiwanese vapors unaware e-cigarettes may contain nicotine
2022/01/21 16:03

Updated : 2022-01-22 14:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
Taiwan's adult entertainment venues to require vaccination proof for entry on Jan. 21
Taiwan's adult entertainment venues to require vaccination proof for entry on Jan. 21
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'
Taiwan bans frozen sugar apples from China
Taiwan bans frozen sugar apples from China
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
"