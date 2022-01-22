VanVleet rescues Raptors late in 109-105 win over Wizards

Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) is defended by Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe, of Japan, during the first half of an NBA basket... Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) is defended by Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe, of Japan, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fred VanVleet hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 59 seconds to play, and the Toronto Raptors hung on after blowing an 18-point fourth-quarter lead to beat the Washington Wizards 109-105 on Friday night.

Rookie Scottie Barnes scored a career-high 27 points, VanVleet scored 21 and had 12 assists, Pascal Siakam also scored 21 points for Toronto, which went 2-3 on a five-game trip.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 25 points. He also had eight assists, but committed nine turnovers, equaling his career high. The Wizards, who began the season 10-3, are 13-20 since.

Beal scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, and the Wizards tied the game at 102 on five straight points from Montrezl Harrell, who converted a three-point play and then dunked.

OG Anunoby scored on a layup and Siakam hit two free throws to seal the game.

Toronto took control with a 22-6 run that gave it a 91-77 lead after three quarters. Barnes, the fourth overall pick in the draft, scored 10 points in the third. The Raptors were up 95-77 early in the fourth quarter.

Toronto’s Yuta Watanabe, who didn’t play in the last two games, returned and matched up with Washington's Rui Hachimura, the second time in NBA history two Japanese players faced each other.

Hachimura had 11 points, and Watanabe didn’t score in six minutes.

Raptors: G Gary Trent Jr. returned after missing six games with a left ankle injury. He scored 13 points. ... G Dalano Banton was sent to Toronto's G League affiliate.

Wizards: F Kyle Kuzma was out with neck spasms. ... “This has been a week of curveballs,” acting coach Joseph Blair said. “We’ve constantly wondered how we’re going to deal with our depth, and this is a good opportunity to utilize it.”

Raptors: Host Portland on Sunday.

Wizards: Host Boston on Sunday.

