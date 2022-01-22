Alexa
Chong Qui lifts Purdue Fort Wayne over Robert Morris 86-62

By Associated Press
2022/01/22 10:32
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Damian Chong Qui had a season-high 20 points as Purdue Fort Wayne romped past Robert Morris 86-62 on Friday night.

Deonte Billups had 16 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (10-8, 5-4 Horizon League). Jarred Godfrey added 15 points. Bobby Planutis had 10 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne dominated the first half and led 43-20 at the break.

Kahliel Spear had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Colonials (3-15, 1-8). Michael Green III added 14 points and six assists. Justin Winston had 11 points.

The Mastodons improve to 2-0 against the Colonials for the season. Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Robert Morris 76-70 on Jan. 9.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

