Offurum carries Mount St. Mary's over Sacred Heart 98-59

By Associated Press
2022/01/22 10:52
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Mezie Offurum tied his career high with a season-high 22 points as Mount St. Mary's romped past Sacred Heart 98-59 on Friday night.

Offurum hit 8 of 10 shots.

Josh Reaves had 15 points for Mount St. Mary's (7-10, 3-2 Northeast Conference). Nana Opoku added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Malik Jefferson had 13 points.

Alex Watson scored a career-high 22 points for the Pioneers (7-11, 3-2). Aaron Clarke added 14 points. Nico Galette had seven rebounds.

Tyler Thomas, who led the Pioneers in scoring heading into the matchup with 19 points per game, scored 6 points (2 of 11).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

