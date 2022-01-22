Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taipei takes in 56 COVID cases as Taoyuan cluster grows

At least 70 infections recorded at a Taoyuan plant as of Saturday morning

  228
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/22 11:21
The Chientan Youth Activity Center in Taipei. (Facebook photo)

The Chientan Youth Activity Center in Taipei. (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei has agreed to accommodate more than 50 mild COVID-19 cases from Taoyuan amid a worsening outbreak that has involved 70 infections, with more expected.

Deputy Taipei Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) said in a Facebook post on Saturday (Jan. 22) that she received a call from Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center Head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Friday night asking if the capital of Taiwan can help care for cases with mild symptoms.

The Chientan Youth Activity Center near the MRT Jiantan Station in Shilin District will host 56 patients from a Taoyuan cluster, Huang said, after a discussion with Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲). This shows municipalities in the country will stand in unity and weather the health crisis together, she stressed.

The request was made after 60 new infections were reported at Askey Technology (亞旭電腦) at the Farglory Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in Taoyuan on Friday, including migrant workers. The surge stemmed from a cluster at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport that later spilled over to a Tasty restaurant, a bank, and a number of schools in the northern city.

As of Saturday morning, the cluster had grown to 70 infections following mass testing of more than a thousand at the FTZ overnight, according to Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦). At least seven of the 381 Philippine migrant workers at the plant tested positive, and up to 10,000 personnel at the zone will be subject to screening in a race to contain the outbreak, per Liberty Times.
Taipei
Taoyuan
COVID
COVID-19
mild symptoms
Askey Technology
Farglory
Farglory Free Trade Zone
Chientan Youth Activity Center
Jiantan Station
MRT
migrant workers
Philippine
cluster

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
2022/01/22 01:04
390,000 obtain Taiwan’s digital COVID pass during first morning
390,000 obtain Taiwan’s digital COVID pass during first morning
2022/01/21 20:47
Taiwan’s China Airlines looking for 200 new employees following cargo success
Taiwan’s China Airlines looking for 200 new employees following cargo success
2022/01/21 19:14
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
2022/01/21 17:36
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2022/01/21 17:28

Updated : 2022-01-22 11:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
Taiwan's adult entertainment venues to require vaccination proof for entry on Jan. 21
Taiwan's adult entertainment venues to require vaccination proof for entry on Jan. 21
Taiwan bans frozen sugar apples from China
Taiwan bans frozen sugar apples from China
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
South Taiwan mayor blasts COVID case for not reporting wedding attendance
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Vietnamese caregiver filmed abusing elderly patient in western Taiwan
Vietnamese caregiver filmed abusing elderly patient in western Taiwan
"