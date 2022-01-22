Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sharks' minor leaguer suspended 30 games for racial gesture

By Associated Press
2022/01/22 05:22
Sharks' minor leaguer suspended 30 games for racial gesture

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The American Hockey League has suspended San Jose Barracuda forward Krystof Hrabik for 30 games for making a racial gesture toward Tucson Roadrunners forward Boko Imama during a recent game.

Hrabik was suspended Friday for making the gesture during a Jan. 12 game in San Jose. Hrabik is white. Imama is Black.

The Barracuda, the AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, immediately removed Hrabik from all team activities pending an investigation.

“The Barracuda and San Jose Sharks organizations were appalled to learn of this incident,” the Sharks said in a statement. “We offer our sincerest apologies to Boko, the Roadrunners organization, the AHL, our fans, and the entire hockey community. While we support the ability for individuals to atone and learn from disrespectful incidents in this context, these actions are in direct opposition to the Barracuda and Sharks organizations’ values.”

Hrabik can apply for reinstatement on March 12, pending an evaluation of his progress in training provided by the NHL Player Inclusion Committee.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-22 07:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan's adult entertainment venues to require vaccination proof for entry on Jan. 21
Taiwan's adult entertainment venues to require vaccination proof for entry on Jan. 21
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan bans frozen sugar apples from China
Taiwan bans frozen sugar apples from China
Vietnamese caregiver filmed abusing elderly patient in western Taiwan
Vietnamese caregiver filmed abusing elderly patient in western Taiwan
Family of 3 confirmed infected with COVID in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Family of 3 confirmed infected with COVID in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
"