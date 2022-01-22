Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/22 05:46
Stocks fell for a fourth straight day on Wall Street Friday, and the S&P 500 finished its worst week since March 2020, when the onset of the pandemic in the U.S. sparked a bear market.

All of the sectors in the S&P 500 fell except consumer staples. A big drop in Netflix shares sent communications stocks sharply lower.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 84.79 points, or 1.9%, to 4,397.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 450.02 points, or 1.3%, to 34,265.37.

The Nasdaq fell 385.10 points, or 2.7%, to 13,768.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 36.12 points, or 1.8%, to 1,987.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 264.91 points, or 5.7%.

The Dow is down 1,646.44 points, or 4.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,124.83 points, or 7.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 174.54 points, or 8.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 368.24 points, or 7.7%.

The Dow is down 2,072.93 points, or 5.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,876,05 points, or 12%.

The Russell 2000 is down 257.39 points, or 11.5%.

