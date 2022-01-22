Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/22 05:00
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.76 to $85.14 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 49 cents to $87.89. a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 2 cents to $2.44 a gallon. February heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.69 a gallon. February natural gas rose 20 cents to $4 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $10.80 to $1,831.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 40 cents to $24.32 an ounce and March copper fell 6 cents to $4.52 a pound.

The dollar fell to 113.68 Japanese yen from 114.18 yen. The euro rose to $1.1342 from $1.1315.

Updated : 2022-01-22 07:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan's adult entertainment venues to require vaccination proof for entry on Jan. 21
Taiwan's adult entertainment venues to require vaccination proof for entry on Jan. 21
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan bans frozen sugar apples from China
Taiwan bans frozen sugar apples from China
Vietnamese caregiver filmed abusing elderly patient in western Taiwan
Vietnamese caregiver filmed abusing elderly patient in western Taiwan
Family of 3 confirmed infected with COVID in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Family of 3 confirmed infected with COVID in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
"