Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Germany draws with Australia in sevens rugby in Spain

By Associated Press
2022/01/22 04:12
Germany draws with Australia in sevens rugby in Spain

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Germany was invited to make up the numbers at the inaugural Spain Sevens and went beyond its brief by drawing with Australia 12-12 on Friday.

After a scoreless first half, Australia went ahead twice thanks to Nathan Lawson tries, only for Germany to draw at the death after a Tim Lichtenberg try from his own break was drop converted by Fabian Heimpel.

Normal service resumed in the pool when Germany lost to Ireland 24-7 and Australia thrashed Japan 42-0, but Germany had a result to savor.

Germany and Jamaica were competing in place of New Zealand and Samoa, who are still unable to join the sevens world series because of travel restrictions in the pandemic. Also unable to travel was Olympic champion Fiji, whose pool games were being scored 0-0 in its absence.

Jamaica scored a first-minute try in a big loss to Argentina, which is second in the series.

Unbeaten series leader South Africa defeated Scotland 27-7 in its only game in the same pool as Fiji, while Argentina, the United States, France, Australia, Ireland, and England were also unbeaten in pool play. The final is on Sunday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-22 05:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan's adult entertainment venues to require vaccination proof for entry on Jan. 21
Taiwan's adult entertainment venues to require vaccination proof for entry on Jan. 21
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Vietnamese caregiver filmed abusing elderly patient in western Taiwan
Vietnamese caregiver filmed abusing elderly patient in western Taiwan
Family of 3 confirmed infected with COVID in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Family of 3 confirmed infected with COVID in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
Taiwan bans frozen sugar apples from China
Taiwan bans frozen sugar apples from China
"