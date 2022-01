MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Results on Friday from the Spain Sevens world series event:

Pool A

England 0, Fiji 0

South Africa 27, Scotland 7

England 24, Scotland 17

South Africa 0, Fiji 0

Pool B

Ireland 33, Japan 14

Australia 12, Germany 12

Ireland 24, Germany 7

Australia 42, Japan 0

Pool C

United States 19, Spain 14

Argentina 31, Jamaica 7

United States 47, Jamaica 0

Argentina 40, Spain 12

Pool D

Canada 19, Kenya 17

France 38, Wales 10

Wales 19, Kenya 14

France 38, Canada 5