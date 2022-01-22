Alexa
By STEVE REED , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/01/22 03:48
AP Source: Panthers hiring McAdoo as offensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are hiring former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to be their new offensive coordinator, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the team is still finalizing the details of the contract.

McAdoo served as a consultant with the Dallas Cowboys this season.

He worked as Giants head coach in 2016-17. He was 11-5 in his first season and the Giants lost to the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the NFC playoffs. However, he was fired late in his second season after the Giants started 2-10 and he benched quarterback Eli Manning.

The 44-year-old McAdoo was Giants offensive coordinator under Tom Coughlin from 2014-15 before being hired as the head coach. He has a similar background to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, having spent time under Coughlin.

McAdoo is the first assistant Rhule has hired with past NFL head coaching experience.

Rhule fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady in the middle of the season with the offense struggling. The Panthers brought back Cam Newton midseason, but still finished 5-12 and their offense ranked 30th in yards and 29th in points scored.

The Panthers had also interviewed former Washington head coach Jay Gruden; Indianapolis Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery; Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy; former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly; Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak; and Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Mike Groh for the job.

Updated : 2022-01-22 05:31 GMT+08:00

