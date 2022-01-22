Earnings scheduled for the week of 1/24/2022

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

TUESDAY, January 25

American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, January 26

Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, January 27

McDonald's Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Apple Inc. . reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Robinhood Markets Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY, January 28

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

