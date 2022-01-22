Alexa
Mets coaches: Sherlock reunites with Showalter for 3rd time

By Associated Press
2022/01/22 02:36
Mets coaches: Sherlock reunites with Showalter for 3rd time

NEW YORK (AP) — Glenn Sherlock will be the New York Mets' bench coach this season, reuniting for the third time with new manager Buck Showalter.

The Mets announced their staff Friday.

Eric Chavez will be the hitting coach, with Wayne Kirby coaching first base and being the outfield/baserunning instructor and Joey Cora coaching third base and becoming the infield instructor.

Craig Bjornson joins the Mets as the bullpen coach and Jeremy Barnes was promoted from director of player initiatives to assistant hitting coach. Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner will remain in that spot for the third season.

The 61-year-old Sherlock was on the Mets' staff from 2017-19, holding spots as the third base coach, first base coach and catching instructor. He worked for Pittsburgh the past two years as its game-planning coach and catching instructor.

Sherlock was the catching coach for the New York Yankees in 1992 and 1994-95 when Showalter was the manager. Sherlock was Arizona's catching instructor for its expansion season in 1998 when Showalter managed the team.

Sherlock stayed with the Diamondbacks through the 2016 season. He was their bench coach in 2003 and again from 2015-16.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and (backslash)https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-22 04:02 GMT+08:00

