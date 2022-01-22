Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, Jan. 25

WASHINGTON — The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for January, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases new home sales for December, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers release statement, 2 p.m.

Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, Jan. 27

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.; Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

McDonald’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Apple Inc. . reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Robinhood Markets Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY, Jan. 28

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for December, 8:30 a.m.

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.