Texas man charged with election threats to Georgia officials

By PAUL J. WEBER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/22 02:07
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department said Friday that a Texas man has been arrested on charges of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia following the 2020 election.

It was announced as the first arrest by the Justice Department's new Election Threats Task Force that was created last summer.

Chad Stark, 54, is charged with one count of communicating interstate threats, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Federal prosecutors accuse Stark of posting a message on Jan. 5, 2021, titled, “Georgia Patriots it’s time to kill (redacted) the Chinese agent - $10,000.”

Prosecutors did not name the officials in documents filed in federal court in Georgia. Stark was scheduled to make a court appearance Friday afternoon in Austin, Texas.

“The Justice Department has a responsibility not only to protect the right to vote, but also to protect those who administer our voting systems from violence and illegal threats of violence,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

Updated : 2022-01-22 04:01 GMT+08:00

