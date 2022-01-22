Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Giuliani associate faces sentence in campaign donation case

By LARRY NEUMEISTER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/22 01:09
Giuliani associate faces sentence in campaign donation case

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida businessman who helped Rudy Giuliani seek damaging information against Joe Biden in Ukraine faces sentencing Friday in an unrelated campaign finance case.

Igor Fruman is scheduled to learn his fate in Manhattan federal court after he pleaded guilty in September to a single charge of solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national.

As part of the plea, he admitted soliciting a million dollars in illegal foreign contributions to American political candidates.

Federal prosecutors have urged Judge J. Paul Oetken to sentence Fruman to between three and four years in prison, but defense lawyers say he should face no incarceration because he has otherwise led a law-abiding life.

Fruman was charged in the case along with Lev Parnas, another Florida businessman who helped Giuliani's attempt to spoil Biden's quest for the presidency on the Democratic ticket. Parnas was convicted in October of campaign finance crimes and awaits sentencing.

Giuliani, the former New York mayor who worked for then-President Donald Trump as a personal attorney, has insisted he knew nothing about potentially illegal campaign contributions.

But Giuliani faces a continuing investigation into whether he was required to register as an agent of a foreign government during his dealings with Ukraine authorities. Giuliani has said everything he did in Ukraine was done on Trump’s behalf and there is no reason he would have had to register as a foreign agent.

Following raids on Giuliani's home and business last year, former federal judge Barbara Jones was appointed by a judge to determine what materials on electronic devices seized in the raid can be turned over to criminal prosecutors.

In a four-page report issued Friday, Jones said only a few dozen items among tens of thousands of communications on seven of his electronic devices have been prevented from being turned over to prosecutors because they contain privileged communications. She said she was awaiting further assignments.

Updated : 2022-01-22 02:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Quarantine breaker located in Taipei, fined NT$600,000
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan reports 23 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 6 months
Taiwan's adult entertainment venues to require vaccination proof for entry on Jan. 21
Taiwan's adult entertainment venues to require vaccination proof for entry on Jan. 21
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Vietnamese caregiver filmed abusing elderly patient in western Taiwan
Vietnamese caregiver filmed abusing elderly patient in western Taiwan
Family of 3 confirmed infected with COVID in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Family of 3 confirmed infected with COVID in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble bursts, 189 COVID cases reported
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
2 foreign workers catch COVID at Tasty, spread to 4 coworkers in northern Taiwan FTZ
US nuclear sub could threaten China's area-denial strategy for Taiwan invasion
US nuclear sub could threaten China's area-denial strategy for Taiwan invasion
"