Taiwan reports 60 local COVID cases at Farglory FTZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Late on Friday evening (Jan. 21), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that 60 more foreign workers at the Farglory Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in Taoyuan City have tested positive for COVID, bringing the total number of cases at the facility to 66.

During a press conference on Friday afternoon, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that two migrant workers, case Nos. 18,219 and 18,220, had eaten at the same Tasty in Taoyuan City's Zhongli District as other cases on Jan. 9, but were not listed as contacts who should undergo testing. However, when their supervisor at an electronics factory in the Farglory FTZ noticed that they had developed symptoms and after learning that they had been to Tasty, they were tested for the virus.

Because they live in cramped quarters in a worker dormitory, occupants underwent testing as well. Initially, four of their coworkers had also tested positive for COVID.

They were identified as case Nos. 18,221, 18,222, 18,223, and 18,224. Tests on over 1,100 other employees at the facility in Taoyuan City's Dayuan District continued throughout the day on Friday and their results began to stream in.

Late that evening, the CECC send a text message announcing that 60 more workers from the plant had tested positive for COVID, bringing the total number of workers in the factory cluster infection to 66.

The CECC stated that 675 workers have tested negative, while 270 are still awaiting the results of their tests. The latest update on the test results will be provided during the Saturday afternoon CECC press conference.