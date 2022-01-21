Alexa
Madrid to face Athletic Bilbao in Copa del Rey quarterfinals

By Associated Press
2022/01/21 23:37
Real Madrid's Eden Hazard, third right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Copa del Rey soccer match between Elche and Real Madr...
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, center, reacts during Copa del Rey soccer match between Elche and Real Madrid at Martinez Valero stadium in Elche, Spai...
Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams lays on the field during the Spanish Copa del Rey Cup round of 16 soccer match between Athletic Club and Barcelona at...
Athletic players celebrate after the Spanish Copa del Rey Cup round of 16 soccer match between Athletic Club and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in...

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and host Athletic Bilbao will face each other for the fourth time in two months when they meet in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

Also in Friday's draw for the single-game round, Valencia hosts Cádiz, Real Betis plays at Real Sociedad and host Rayo Vallecano is paired with Mallorca.

Madrid last week beat Athletic in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, and it also defeated the Basque Country rival twice in Spanish league matches last month.

The quarterfinals will take place in two weeks and will likely see clubs missing their South American players on international duty. Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Casemiro are among the Madrid players expected to be absent. Rayo will miss Radamel Falcao, and Betis' absentees will include goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Athletic got past Barcelona in the round of 16, while Madrid eliminated Elche. Both matches went to extra time on Thursday.

Athletic was runner-up to Barcelona in last year's Copa final. It lost the previous final to Basque Country rival Real Sociedad. Athletic's last title in the competition came in 1984. Madrid is seeking its first Copa trophy since 2013-14.

Atlético Madrid was eliminated by Sociedad on Wednesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-22 01:16 GMT+08:00

