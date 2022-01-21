All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|40
|27
|8
|5
|59
|165
|116
|Tampa Bay
|41
|27
|9
|5
|59
|141
|117
|Toronto
|37
|24
|10
|3
|51
|126
|99
|Boston
|37
|23
|12
|2
|48
|116
|100
|Detroit
|40
|18
|17
|5
|41
|108
|130
|Buffalo
|40
|12
|21
|7
|31
|105
|139
|Ottawa
|33
|11
|20
|2
|24
|94
|121
|Montreal
|39
|8
|25
|6
|22
|86
|143
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Rangers
|40
|26
|10
|4
|56
|119
|99
|Carolina
|36
|26
|8
|2
|54
|126
|81
|Pittsburgh
|39
|24
|10
|5
|53
|131
|104
|Washington
|41
|22
|10
|9
|53
|136
|115
|Columbus
|37
|18
|18
|1
|37
|118
|132
|Philadelphia
|40
|13
|19
|8
|34
|99
|135
|New Jersey
|38
|14
|19
|5
|33
|108
|133
|N.Y. Islanders
|32
|13
|13
|6
|32
|75
|88
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|38
|27
|8
|3
|57
|162
|116
|Nashville
|42
|25
|14
|3
|53
|130
|117
|St. Louis
|39
|23
|11
|5
|51
|138
|108
|Minnesota
|35
|22
|10
|3
|47
|132
|109
|Winnipeg
|36
|17
|13
|6
|40
|107
|108
|Dallas
|37
|19
|16
|2
|40
|107
|115
|Chicago
|39
|15
|18
|6
|36
|95
|126
|Arizona
|38
|10
|24
|4
|24
|86
|141
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|41
|24
|15
|2
|50
|145
|125
|Los Angeles
|41
|20
|16
|5
|45
|116
|113
|Anaheim
|42
|19
|16
|7
|45
|120
|122
|San Jose
|41
|21
|18
|2
|44
|114
|124
|Calgary
|35
|18
|11
|6
|42
|110
|88
|Vancouver
|39
|18
|18
|3
|39
|101
|111
|Edmonton
|36
|18
|16
|2
|38
|117
|123
|Seattle
|39
|12
|23
|4
|28
|105
|140
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Columbus 2, Philadelphia 1
Boston 4, Washington 3
Dallas 5, Buffalo 4
Pittsburgh 6, Ottawa 4
Nashville 5, Winnipeg 2
Florida 6, Edmonton 0
Colorado 4, Los Angeles 1
Seattle 3, San Jose 2
Vegas 4, Montreal 3, OT
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at Boston, 3 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Seattle, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.