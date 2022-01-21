All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 40 27 8 5 59 165 116 21-3-0 6-5-5 6-1-2 Tampa Bay 41 27 9 5 59 141 117 14-4-3 13-5-2 9-5-1 Toronto 37 24 10 3 51 126 99 14-4-1 10-6-2 7-2-0 Boston 37 23 12 2 48 116 100 13-7-1 10-5-1 10-3-1 Detroit 40 18 17 5 41 108 130 13-6-2 5-11-3 6-5-2 Buffalo 40 12 21 7 31 105 139 6-12-3 6-9-4 4-6-4 Ottawa 33 11 20 2 24 94 121 5-10-0 6-10-2 3-6-0 Montreal 39 8 25 6 22 86 143 5-10-1 3-15-5 2-7-2

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div N.Y. Rangers 40 26 10 4 56 119 99 11-3-2 15-7-2 6-1-0 Carolina 36 26 8 2 54 126 81 12-4-1 14-4-1 4-3-0 Pittsburgh 39 24 10 5 53 131 104 11-5-2 13-5-3 5-2-0 Washington 41 22 10 9 53 136 115 11-5-5 11-5-4 7-2-1 Columbus 37 18 18 1 37 118 132 11-6-1 7-12-0 5-7-0 Philadelphia 40 13 19 8 34 99 135 6-9-4 7-10-4 3-8-2 New Jersey 38 14 19 5 33 108 133 9-8-3 5-11-2 6-6-2 N.Y. Islanders 32 13 13 6 32 75 88 6-6-3 7-7-3 4-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Colorado 38 27 8 3 57 162 116 16-2-1 11-6-2 9-3-1 Nashville 42 25 14 3 53 130 117 12-7-0 13-7-3 10-3-1 St. Louis 39 23 11 5 51 138 108 16-4-2 7-7-3 9-4-2 Minnesota 35 22 10 3 47 132 109 12-3-1 10-7-2 5-4-1 Winnipeg 36 17 13 6 40 107 108 10-6-1 7-7-5 5-4-2 Dallas 37 19 16 2 40 107 115 14-4-1 5-12-1 6-5-1 Chicago 39 15 18 6 36 95 126 8-7-3 7-11-3 3-5-3 Arizona 38 10 24 4 24 86 141 5-13-1 5-11-3 3-10-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 41 24 15 2 50 145 125 13-10-2 11-5-0 7-4-0 Los Angeles 41 20 16 5 45 116 113 13-10-2 7-6-3 4-4-1 Anaheim 42 19 16 7 45 120 122 12-7-4 7-9-3 7-2-3 San Jose 41 21 18 2 44 114 124 11-8-2 10-10-0 3-3-0 Calgary 35 18 11 6 42 110 88 5-4-4 13-7-2 3-4-1 Vancouver 39 18 18 3 39 101 111 8-7-1 10-11-2 5-3-3 Edmonton 36 18 16 2 38 117 123 10-8-0 8-8-2 8-2-0 Seattle 39 12 23 4 28 105 140 8-12-2 4-11-2 3-10-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Columbus 2, Philadelphia 1

Boston 4, Washington 3

Dallas 5, Buffalo 4

Pittsburgh 6, Ottawa 4

Nashville 5, Winnipeg 2

Florida 6, Edmonton 0

Colorado 4, Los Angeles 1

Seattle 3, San Jose 2

Vegas 4, Montreal 3, OT

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 3 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.