NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2022/01/21 23:09
Through Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Alex Ovechkin Washington 41 27 29 56 15 6 7 1 3 188 14.4
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 40 15 39 54 19 26 2 1 2 108 13.9
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 36 26 28 54 4 20 13 1 6 118 22.0
Connor McDavid Edmonton 35 19 34 53 3 27 5 0 1 136 14.0
Nazem Kadri Colorado 35 15 36 51 16 38 5 0 2 117 12.8
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 40 19 29 48 9 12 8 0 3 109 17.4
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 35 21 27 48 22 32 9 0 0 123 17.1
Timo Meier San Jose 36 21 25 46 15 4 7 0 6 150 14.0
Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota 34 16 28 44 17 12 2 0 2 122 13.1
Victor Hedman Tampa Bay 41 9 34 43 13 20 2 0 2 106 8.5
Johnny Gaudreau Calgary 35 15 28 43 20 10 2 0 3 117 12.8
Brad Marchand Boston 32 20 23 43 3 53 6 2 3 100 20.0
Adam Fox N.Y. Rangers 40 7 35 42 16 14 0 1 1 73 9.6
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 28 9 33 42 4 12 3 0 2 126 7.1
Roman Josi Nashville 40 13 29 42 8 24 7 0 1 146 8.9
Auston Matthews Toronto 35 25 16 41 3 10 9 0 4 153 16.3
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 35 10 30 40 3 14 2 0 3 82 12.2
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 38 13 27 40 11 18 2 2 3 95 13.7
Joe Pavelski Dallas 37 16 24 40 9 8 7 0 1 92 17.4
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 36 21 19 40 -4 2 3 1 3 158 13.3

Updated : 2022-01-22 00:58 GMT+08:00

