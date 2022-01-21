Alexa
England captain Farrell a doubt for Six Nations once again

By Associated Press
2022/01/21 19:53
LONDON (AP) — England captain Owen Farrell is an injury doubt for the Six Nations once again.

Farrell has not played since sustaining an ankle injury against Australia in the November internationals and was set to make his comeback in a European Challenge Cup match for Saracens against London Irish on Sunday.

However, Saracens said Farrell was hurt in training this week and will not play this weekend.

“We will have a further update after he sees a specialist early next week,” Saracens said.

Even if Farrell does regain his fitness ahead of England's Six Nations opener against Scotland on Feb. 5, he will go into the game at Murrayfield without a competitive match in three months.

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-21 21:55 GMT+08:00

