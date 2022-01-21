Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/01/21 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 21, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;90;76;Mostly sunny, nice;89;76;SSE;7;74%;27%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very windy, cooler;66;61;Breezy in the p.m.;70;62;NW;14;50%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;45;34;Decreasing clouds;50;37;E;9;62%;75%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;54;43;Partly sunny;53;37;E;7;60%;27%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain/snow showers;46;41;Low clouds;45;39;WNW;10;89%;44%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;41;37;A bit of a.m. snow;41;32;SSE;4;72%;80%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Breezy in the p.m.;39;28;Partly sunny, chilly;41;25;E;8;57%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and colder;8;-14;Partly sunny, cold;4;-10;NE;6;90%;2%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;Breezy and very hot;103;81;NNE;13;41%;14%;12

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;61;37;Occasional rain;42;34;N;11;66%;96%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;72;59;Mostly cloudy;78;63;NNE;10;56%;4%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Cool with hazy sun;51;28;Plenty of sunshine;54;29;N;7;46%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;93;72;A p.m. shower or two;90;73;ESE;5;72%;74%;9

Bangalore, India;Sun and clouds;89;60;Clouds and sun;87;60;E;5;39%;0%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;87;75;Clouds and sun, nice;83;74;S;5;73%;35%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;52;38;Mostly sunny, cool;51;37;NW;8;67%;3%;2

Beijing, China;A little a.m. snow;30;25;Rather cloudy;32;23;N;4;66%;44%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;37;30;Rain and snow shower;37;23;WNW;10;58%;82%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;37;33;Showers of rain/snow;39;37;WNW;4;80%;93%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Nice with some sun;72;49;A little p.m. rain;72;50;SE;6;60%;93%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;86;65;A t-storm around;83;65;E;7;62%;57%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;35;30;Breezy in the a.m.;38;24;NW;13;69%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Showers of rain/snow;43;36;Areas of low clouds;42;39;NW;7;79%;29%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Variable cloudiness;41;23;Mostly sunny;35;18;NW;5;30%;23%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Breezy this morning;36;27;Mostly sunny;37;19;NW;8;62%;25%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A drenching t-storm;88;78;A t-storm in spots;87;76;S;10;81%;100%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Very windy;80;66;A t-storm around;83;64;SE;6;45%;96%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;49;33;Mainly cloudy;55;41;NNW;6;53%;32%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;61;43;Plenty of sunshine;63;49;SW;8;41%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;83;66;Periods of sun, hot;93;72;S;8;54%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A passing shower;85;69;A little p.m. rain;81;65;E;4;61%;66%;5

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;90;73;Very warm and humid;92;75;SE;7;76%;0%;4

Chicago, United States;A bit of snow;27;19;Mostly cloudy;30;20;W;14;52%;76%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun;89;67;Partly sunny;85;72;ESE;7;62%;0%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Increasing clouds;38;29;Low clouds;37;35;WNW;4;92%;34%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;86;71;Partly sunny;83;71;NE;4;60%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny, but chilly;45;25;Sunny, but chilly;50;30;SSW;4;35%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;85;78;Afternoon showers;86;76;NNE;7;84%;97%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;64;52;Rainy times;58;51;ESE;13;97%;99%;1

Denver, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;37;19;Mostly sunny;44;26;SSW;5;48%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;74;57;Hazy sunshine;76;59;SSW;5;57%;16%;5

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;A couple of showers;86;76;S;6;74%;88%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Fog early in the day;44;36;Low clouds and fog;46;35;SW;8;86%;2%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and mild;53;39;Rain and drizzle;42;30;WSW;7;35%;94%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;59;55;Mostly sunny, windy;60;56;E;26;67%;85%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;63;63;Mostly cloudy;71;65;SSE;4;90%;36%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm around;74;56;A thundershower;71;56;SE;7;69%;83%;14

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;83;67;A shower and t-storm;81;69;N;7;70%;91%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow, windy;29;22;Remaining cloudy;25;14;NNW;11;83%;27%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;73;Mostly sunny;92;75;SE;4;58%;10%;7

Hong Kong, China;Turning cloudy;71;63;Cloudy;67;64;ENE;7;82%;66%;1

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;81;68;Mostly sunny;80;69;NE;10;67%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;90;62;Sunny;89;64;S;5;37%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Afternoon showers;58;48;Cooler with rain;52;46;NNE;10;86%;99%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Periods of rain;48;31;A little snow;36;29;NW;7;79%;99%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;84;74;W;8;85%;96%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;84;71;Hazy sunshine;84;73;NNW;7;52%;5%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;82;56;Partly sunny;76;56;E;9;45%;8%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;42;33;A bit of a.m. snow;42;18;SSW;5;52%;74%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;79;55;Hazy sun and windy;67;47;NW;16;20%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. shower or two;59;39;Clouds and sun, cool;57;41;SSE;4;74%;11%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;82;56;Hazy sunshine;85;57;N;13;23%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow showers;33;27;A little snow;33;23;NW;9;59%;99%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;88;75;A shower or two;87;74;N;8;59%;83%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Afternoon showers;90;72;Mostly cloudy;89;72;SSE;4;67%;41%;8

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;77;62;Hazy sun;77;63;S;4;68%;34%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;92;77;A stray thunderstorm;91;78;NNE;4;70%;85%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A little rain;57;41;A bit of rain;55;41;WSW;7;70%;98%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun, warm;92;71;Plenty of sunshine;92;72;SSW;6;64%;2%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;75;71;Mostly cloudy;76;70;SSE;6;70%;29%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;56;38;Mostly sunny;57;41;NE;8;74%;4%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;43;36;Low clouds and fog;44;35;WSW;6;84%;3%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;73;54;Sunny;72;54;NNE;8;26%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;83;73;Partly sunny;85;74;S;7;67%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;51;29;Partly sunny;50;30;NE;4;64%;4%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;89;80;Some sun;88;80;N;9;63%;3%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;85;75;A t-storm around;84;75;SE;4;81%;92%;4

Manila, Philippines;A downpour;88;75;Sunshine and nice;90;75;E;8;65%;42%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;87;62;Sunny and very warm;90;66;WSW;11;43%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;A passing shower;67;42;A p.m. shower or two;68;43;E;5;48%;67%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly cloudy;77;68;A shower in the p.m.;76;63;WNW;6;79%;91%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of snow;29;19;A little snow;25;15;N;12;83%;95%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy and windy;93;75;Windy;92;75;ENE;19;59%;2%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Thunderstorms;84;74;Humid with a t-storm;80;72;E;9;90%;94%;7

Montreal, Canada;Sunny, but very cold;-1;-13;Very cold;4;3;SSE;1;61%;86%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;26;20;A little snow;27;16;ESE;7;85%;93%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;82;73;A shower in spots;83;70;WNW;7;74%;66%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;77;58;Nice with some sun;81;58;NNE;12;45%;7%;10

New York, United States;Breezy and colder;22;12;Mostly sunny;28;24;SW;6;45%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;57;40;A shower in the p.m.;60;45;SSW;7;65%;82%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;8;-6;Low clouds;6;-3;S;3;84%;30%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Snow showers, cold;41;34;Mostly cloudy;50;35;NE;4;49%;4%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;30;23;Partly sunny;31;24;N;3;89%;22%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny, but very cold;0;-18;Turning cloudy, cold;8;4;SSE;6;63%;50%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;86;78;High clouds;87;79;W;6;69%;8%;6

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;89;75;A thunderstorm;90;75;NNW;7;71%;81%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;83;73;A p.m. t-storm;85;74;NE;6;81%;91%;6

Paris, France;Turning cloudy;44;31;Low clouds and fog;44;36;N;4;80%;4%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, very hot;108;78;Very hot;100;78;S;13;22%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;90;77;Nice with some sun;89;79;SW;4;62%;30%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers around;90;75;Afternoon showers;89;76;NNE;11;77%;100%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Plenty of sunshine;91;66;Sunshine, a shower;91;63;SE;7;52%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and snow shower;33;28;Snow showers;37;34;W;7;80%;97%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sunshine;42;-3;Colder;31;6;N;3;60%;44%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;70;52;Periods of rain;69;54;ESE;9;67%;99%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;66;41;Partly sunny;73;53;SE;5;53%;4%;3

Recife, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;87;75;Mostly sunny;88;76;E;8;63%;57%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Winds subsiding;45;34;A bit of a.m. snow;37;29;SW;29;59%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;Windy;32;27;Cloudy;30;23;N;12;79%;30%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A morning shower;85;73;Mostly sunny, nice;85;74;ENE;8;68%;2%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;55;36;Sunny, but cool;58;43;SE;3;31%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Fog, then some sun;55;31;Sunny;51;28;NNE;5;60%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. snow;31;27;Cloudy with flurries;31;12;ENE;7;61%;52%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;64;52;Mostly sunny;63;46;ENE;7;51%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;82;64;A t-storm around;80;64;ENE;11;68%;58%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;83;73;Sunshine, a shower;83;73;ESE;10;71%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;77;64;Partly sunny;78;63;N;7;71%;5%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;73;44;Mostly sunny;70;50;NE;4;45%;6%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;82;53;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;SW;8;38%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;85;70;Mostly sunny, nice;85;68;NE;7;66%;3%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine;60;37;Mostly sunny;58;38;ENE;6;55%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;Low clouds may break;46;37;Partly sunny;45;34;NNE;6;80%;0%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;38;18;Mostly cloudy;38;23;N;3;34%;29%;1

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;46;43;Rain and drizzle;50;43;NE;9;90%;96%;1

Singapore, Singapore;An afternoon shower;90;77;Warm, a p.m. shower;91;77;NNE;11;62%;69%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Colder;33;17;Breezy in the a.m.;29;14;W;12;66%;56%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;83;74;A shower or two;83;73;ENE;12;68%;85%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;29;20;Partly sunny;28;25;WSW;4;68%;44%;1

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;70;66;Nice with some sun;74;66;SSE;9;63%;62%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;66;65;Rain and drizzle;71;63;N;5;77%;94%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy with snow;32;29;Remaining cloudy;29;21;NE;10;73%;36%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun;50;34;Some afternoon snow;37;31;NW;7;86%;71%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;41;22;Mostly sunny;44;26;NNE;6;51%;1%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and colder;38;29;Sunny, but chilly;41;29;SSW;5;15%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;61;43;Partial sunshine;60;49;SSW;8;65%;6%;4

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with rain;48;27;A couple of showers;46;25;NNE;6;38%;84%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Winds subsiding;42;29;Sunny;49;34;N;5;48%;10%;3

Toronto, Canada;Very cold;14;11;Some afternoon snow;26;20;WSW;16;75%;94%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;60;47;A shower in the p.m.;58;49;NW;6;63%;81%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;An afternoon shower;59;44;A morning shower;56;44;WSW;8;77%;57%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;15;-10;Some brightening;16;-5;ESE;8;84%;82%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Low clouds;46;35;Some brightening;42;30;NE;3;75%;0%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rain and snow shower;36;32;Rain and snow shower;39;31;NW;11;56%;85%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Afternoon showers;73;65;A shower or two;78;64;NNE;3;68%;82%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Breezy with snow;31;23;Snow showers, cold;25;18;N;7;79%;93%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow showers, windy;33;26;Snow showers;32;27;NW;13;80%;96%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;65;57;Sunny and breezy;74;62;N;16;62%;0%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Nice with some sun;86;65;Sunny and nice;86;62;WSW;4;54%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;32;4;Colder;25;4;NE;2;55%;0%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-01-21 21:54 GMT+08:00

