390,000 obtain Taiwan’s digital COVID pass during first morning

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 390,000 people obtained a digital domestic COVID-19 pass during the first hours of availability, reports said Friday (Jan. 21).

While a digital certificate for international travel was launched in late December, the domestic version of the pass became available at 8 a.m. Friday. By 11:30 a.m., a total of 390,000 people had registered and downloaded the digital certificate, each taking no more than one minute to complete the procedure, CNA reported.

One of the uses for the new pass will be to visit nightclubs, dance halls and other types of adult entertainment venues. Many of them already required visitors to show their printed “yellow card” to prove they had been vaccinated twice, with the most recent shot at least 14 days before their visit. The digital version would be more convenient but also be required at each venue in eight categories of entertainment spots, reports said.

Restaurants would not require the new pass, though visitors were advised to continue scanning the QR code or sending a text message to the 1922 service before entering. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) consider restaurants as an essential sector, so it would not make the digital passes compulsory for diners and visitors, according to CNA.

