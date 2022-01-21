North America Loyalty Management Market Scope and overview, 2022 Key Drivers and Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast Insights by 2030

North America loyalty management market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the North America loyalty management market by region.

North America loyalty management market is expected to reach USD 3,379.63 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Based on solution, the market is segmented into two notable segments;

customer loyalty and employee retention. Customer loyalty is sub segmented into by component and by type of analytics. By component is further sub segmented into exclusive discount/sales, membership point/rewards, customer specific offerings, special events, free products & services, cash back, loyalty cards and others. By type of analytics are further sub segmented into customer experience analytics, market basket analysis, social media analysis, customer segmentation, campaign management, data mining, predictive analytics and others. In 2018, customer loyalty is expected to dominate the loyalty management market with 56.4% market share growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The North America loyalty management market based on deployment type is segmented into two notable segments; on-premises and on-demand. In 2018, on-premises segment is expected to dominate the loyalty management market with highest market share and is growing at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, on-demand loyalty management market segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

The North America loyalty management market based on organization size type is segmented into two small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. In 2018, large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the loyalty management market in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.9% and is expected to reach USD 1,137.37 million in 2025.

The North America loyalty management market based on vertical is segmented into seven notable segments; banking financial services and insurance, travel & hospitality, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing and others. In 2018, banking financial services and insurance segment is expected to dominate the loyalty management market with highest market share.

The North America loyalty management market based on type of offering capacity is segmented into six notable segments; technology platform capabilities, service delivery capabilities, loyalty strategy design, loyalty management, loyalty marketing and analytics and measurement. In 2018, loyalty management segment is expected to dominate the loyalty management market with highest market share and is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented 3 geographical regions;

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

North America loyalty management market competition by top players include –

Comarch SA dominated the loyalty management market accounting largest market share followed by AIMIA Inc., ICF Inc. Epsilon along with other players such as

Oracle

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

AIMIA Inc.

Comarch SA

Bond Brand Loyalty Inc

Brierley+Partners

