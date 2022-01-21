Europe Data Fabric Market Scope and overview, Growing Demand by Major Competitor and Strategies Analysis in 2030

Europe data fabric market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Europe data fabric market by region.

Europe data fabric market is expected to reach USD 874.97 Million by 2025 from USD 177.17 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 24.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increasing volume and variety of business data. On the other hand, lack of integration with legacy systems may hinder the growth of the market.

The key market players for global data fabric market are listed below;

Denodo Technologies,

Global IDs,

Informatica,

Syncsort,

K2VIEW,

NetApp Inc.,

IBM Corporation,

Oracle,

SAP SE,

Software AG,

Splunk Inc.,

Talend, VMware, Inc.

Teradata among others.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

The market is further segmented into;

Component,

Type,

Application,

Deployment model,

Organization Size

Vertical

Geography

The Europe data fabric market is segmented on the basis of component, type, deployment model, application and organization size, vertical and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The Europe data fabric market is segmented based on component into two notable segments; software, services. The services segment is sub segmented into managed services and professional services which is further sub segmented into consulting services, support and maintenance and education and training.

The data fabric market is dominated by service with 76.4% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% in the forecast period.

The Europe data fabric market is segmented based on type into two notable segments; disk-based data fabric and in-memory based data fabric. The data fabric market is dominated by disk-based data fabric with 58.9% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% in the forecast period.

The Europe data fabric market is segmented based on application into six notable segments; fraud detection and security management, governance, risk, and compliance management, customer experience management, sales and marketing management, business process management and others.

The data fabric market is dominated by fraud detection and security management with 40.1% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 25.8% in the forecast period.

The Europe data fabric market is segmented based on deployment model into three notable segments; on-premises, on-demand and others. The data fabric market is dominated by on-premises with 57.7% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 23.2% in the forecast period. However, on-demand segment is expected to reach USD 411.94 million by 2025, with the highest CAGR of 26.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Europe data fabric market is segmented based on organization size into four notable segments; large enterprises, small-sized enterprises, medium-sized enterprises and others. The data fabric market is dominated by large enterprises with 83.0% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 25.0% in the forecast period.

The Europe data fabric market is segmented based on vertical into nine notable segments; banking, financial services, and insurance, telecommunications and IT, retail and ecommerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government, energy and utilities, media and entertainment and others. The data fabric market is dominated by banking, financial services and insurance with 27.9% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 24.9% in the forecast period. However, manufacturing segment is expected to reach USD 98.50 million by 2025, with the highest CAGR of 26.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Europe data fabric market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into;

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Switzerland

Netherlands

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global data fabric market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst?s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

