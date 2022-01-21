Asia Pacific Data Fabric Market Scope and overview, with Highest growth in the near future by leading key players 2030

Asia Pacific data fabric market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Asia Pacific data fabric market by region.

Asia Pacific data fabric market is expected to reach USD 783.01 Million by 2025 from USD 132.10 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 27.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing volume and variety of business data, emerging need for business agility and accessibility, and growing demand for real-time streaming analytics.

The key market players for Asia-Pacific data fabric market are listed below;

Denodo Technologies

Global IDs

Informatica

Syncsort

K2VIEW

NetApp Inc.

Oracle

SAP SE

Software AG

Splunk Inc.

Talend

VMware, Inc.

Teradata

The market is further segmented into;

Component

Type

Application

Deployment Model

Organization Size

Vertical

The Asia-Pacific data fabric market is segmented on the basis of component, type, application, deployment model, organization size and vertical. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The Asia-Pacific data fabric market is segmented based on component into two notable segments; software and services. Services segment is sub segmented into managed services and professional services. Professional services are further sub segmented into consulting services, support and maintenance and education and training. In 2017, services market is likely to dominate market with 76.6% shares and is estimated to reach USD 612.15million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 27.9% in the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific data fabric market is segmented based on type into two notable segments; disk-based data fabric and in-memory based data fabric. In 2017, disk-based data fabric market will dominate with 59.7% shares and will consume around 448.42million by 2025 whereas; in-memory based data fabric is growing at the highest CAGR of 26.9% in the assessment period.

The Asia-Pacific data fabric market is segmented based on application into six notable segments; fraud detection and security management, governance, risk, and compliance management, customer experience management, sales and marketing management, business process management and others. In 2018, the fraud detection and security management market is estimated to dominate market with 44.3% shares and will collect around 366.39million by 2025, rising with the highest CAGR of 28.5%.

The Asia-Pacific data fabric market is segmented based on deployment model into three notable segments; on-premises, on-demand and others. In 2017, on-premises market is expected to dominate market with 58.7% shares and is estimated to reach 432.32million by 2025, growing with a CAGR of 26.6%.

The Asia-Pacific data fabric market is segmented based on organization size into four notable segments; large enterprises, small-sized enterprises, medium-sized enterprises and others. In 2017, large enterprises market will dominate with 83.4% shares and will consume around 661.95million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 27.8% in the assessment period.

The Asia-Pacific data fabric market is segmented based on vertical into nine notable segments; banking, financial services, and insurance, telecommunications and IT, retail and ecommerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government, energy and utilities, media and entertainment and others. In 2017, the banking, financial services, and insurance market are estimated to dominate market with 31.4% shares and will collect around 247.76 million by 2025, rising with the CAGR of 27.7%.

Based on country, the Asia-Pacific data fabric market is segmented into countries, such as,

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Singapore

Philippines

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

