Global 3D Machine Vision Market Scope and overview : Things to Focus on to Ensure Growth Prospects by 2030

Global 3D machine vision market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Global 3D machine vision market by region.

Global 3D machine vision market is expected to reach USD 2,890.88 million by 2025 from USD 1,142.86 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware and software

On the basis of application, market is segmented into quality assurance & inspection, measurement, positioning & guidance, identification, verification and others

On the basis of product, market is segmented PC-based systems and smart camera-based system. In 2018, PC-based systems segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period

The global 3D machine vision market is segmented on the basis of vertical into industrial and non-industrial. In 2018, non-industrial segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Global 3D machine vision market competition by top players include –

SGS SA dominated the 3D machine vision market accounting largest market share followed by Eurofins Scientific, and Bureau Veritas along with other players such as

Cognex corporation

Omron corporation

keyence corporation

Isra vision ag

Basler ag

Baumer Optronic GMBH

HERMARY Opto Electronics INC

LMI Technologies

MVTEC Software GMBH

National Instruments Corporation

Stemmer Imaging

Sick AG

Texas Instruments, Inc

Tordivel As

