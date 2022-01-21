Europe 3D Machine Vision Market Scope and overview, 2022 Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2030

Europe 3D machine vision market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Europe 3D machine vision market by region.

In this region, Europe 3D machine vision market is projected to reach USD 583.21 million by 2025, from USD 234.29 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Europe 3D machine vision market is segmented on the basis of offering, application, product, vertical and geography.

The Europe 3D machine vision market is segmented on the basis of offering into hardware and software.

The Europe 3D machine vision market is segmented on the basis of application into quality assurance & inspection, measurement, positioning & guidance, identification, verification. In 2018, the quality assurance & inspection segment is expected to dominate the market

The Europe 3D machine vision market is segmented on the basis of product into PC-based systems and smart camera-based system. In 2018, PC-based systems segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

The Europe 3D machine vision market is segmented on the basis of vertical into industrial and non-industrial. In 2018, non-industrial segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Based on geography, the Europe 3D machine vision market is segmented into 11 geographical regions –

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Switzerland

Ireland

Austria

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Europe IUCD devices market competition by top players include –

Omron corporation dominated the 3D machine vision market accounting largest market share followed by keyence corporation, and Isra vision along with other players such as

Omron corporation

keyence corporation

Isra vision ag

Basler ag

Baumer Optronic GMBH

HERMARY Opto Electronics INC

LMI Technologies

MVTEC Software GMBH

National Instruments Corporation

Stemmer Imaging

Sick AG

Texas Instruments, Inc

Tordivel As

