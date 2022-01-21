Kerry Logistics Network Wins Air Cargo Services Award At the British International Freight Association Freight Service Awards 2021

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 January 2022 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network'; Stock Code 0636.HK) has won the Air Cargo Services Award at the British International Freight Association (BIFA) Freight Service Awards 2021 (the 'Awards'). The Awards ceremony was held in London last night.

Kerry Logistics Network received the accolade for its outstanding performance in air freight. The Air Cargo Services Award was conferred to commend its excellence in air freight throughout the global pandemic. Kerry Logistics Network has launched new air freight services such as a new Trans-Pacific air freight service and an Air-Sea service via South Korea in 2021.

Emma Rowlands, Strategic Sales Director of Kerry Logistics (UK), said, "Kerry Logistics Network has been a whirlwind of activity, effort, and ingenuity throughout the last 12 months and to have the hard work of the UK team recognised by industry peers is a testament to their dedication. These new services were introduced as a direct response to the ongoing capacity constraints and supply chain bottlenecks that have been a regular occurrence over the last 12 months to ensure customers can keep cargo moving."

BIFA is a UK-based trade association for UK-registered companies engaged in international movement of freight by all modes of transport, air, road, rail and sea. The annual BIFA Freight Service Awards competition has been celebrating industry excellence for more than three decades by rewarding high standards and professionalism. Awards winners were selected by a judging panel comprising veterans in the freight industry based on a set of criteria including investment in new supply chain solutions, industry leadership, customer care and fulfilment, as well as heightened operational efficiency.

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 58 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$53 billion in 2020 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.





About the BIFA Freight Service Awards

Organised by the British International Freight Association, the BIFA Freight Service Awards competition in now in its 33rd year. The event is recognised as one of the most prestigious in the industry. The competition encourages and rewards high standards and professionalism, representing the ultimate recognition of special achievements in different sectors of the industry.

