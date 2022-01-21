Taiwanese aghast by stall-free squat toilets in China's '1st-tier city'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese actress Gin Oy (歐陽靖) shocked her fans on Thursday (Jan. 20) when she re-shared a photo on her Instagram account showing a public women's restroom in Beijing with four squat toilets in a row.

Oy originally posted the photo when visiting the historic Wuying Hutong in Beijing's Dongcheng District on Jan. 20, 2018. Struck by a strange sense of nostalgia, Oy decided to repost the image on Thursday.

In the original post, she wrote, "Running into a friend in the women's bathroom can be a bit embarrassing, but I've already gotten used to it." She then proudly proclaimed, "I can survive in Beijing."

The photo shows an extremely narrow public restroom with four squat toilets closely packed together in a row without a single partition or toilet paper. In addition, a small sitting toilet can be seen in the far back of the room, with railing, indicating that it is for people with disabilities and compelling able-bodied people to select the squat option.

Taiwanese netizens were horrified by the Spartan conditions in the capital city of the world's second-largest economy and host of the 2020 Winter Olympics:

"This is a first-tier city?"

"Dumbfounded."

"I really can't do this. I would rather go to a secluded spot in the grass to urinate."

"If I went to Beijing, my bladder would become inflamed."

"So that's why when they (Chinese women) come to Taiwan, they never bother to lick the bathroom stall doors or knock on them, which scares me to death."

"If you manage to grab the sit toilet, you can look down condescendingly on the others."

"I've used those and when I stand up I feel very shy."

"It's best to have friends stand outside and guard the door."

"I was scared to death when I went to Beijing. What a wonderful memory."

"I always held it in when I was in Beijing."

"This is nothing. Try going to Hunan. There, the floor is just dirt! It's dirt! It's dirt!"



(Instagram, Gin Oy image)